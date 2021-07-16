A week after the upcoming Hope Summit was announced for Enid, more than 400 participants have filled out a Hope Assessment Survey meant to gauge the level of hope residents have individually and collectively.
So far, mostly female, highly educated, white and upper-income residents have filled out the survey, according to Chan Hellman, OU professor and director of the Hope Research Center and an organizer with First Lady Sarah Stitt of the Hope Summit.
Enid has been selected as the site of the state’s first Hope Summit, and residents throughout Enid and Garfield County are being asked to fill out a community assessment as part of the project.
The Hope Summit will be hosted in Enid on Oct. 7. The purpose of the Hope Summit is to help Enid become a “hope-centered community.” United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and Enid Regional Development Alliance are helping facilitate the Hope Summit.
Organizers say they are pleased with the initial response and will be working on strategies to get a diverse group of respondents to answer the survey, which will be active through August.
“We plan to make special efforts to reach out to communities of color and engage them through the churches and various events in the next few weeks,” said Dan Schiedel, CEO and executive director of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey, which takes about 10 minutes and includes a number of questions related to the level of resiliency residents have personally and for the community. A sampling of the questions on which residents are asked to make ratings include:
- I can think of many ways to get the things in life that are most important to me.
- I meet the goals that I set for myself.
- My community can find resources to achieve its goals.
- I have people in my community I can call when I need help.
- Rate access to nutritious food, transportation, clean and safe water, health care.
The Hope Assessment Survey will provide a baseline of how the people of Enid feel about hope and empowerment in the community, Schiedel said.
The survey is online and is being deployed through Facebook posts, email blasts and communications to organizations and churches.
The Enid News & Eagle has provided a link to the survey on its web site and Facebook site. The link at enidnews.com is free and requires no registration or creation of an account to participate.
Schiedel said it is imperative that as surveys are filled out from as many demographics as possible.
“We want to make sure we have a true picture of where we stand together as a community in the arena of hope,” he said.
The Oct. 7 Hope Summit in Enid will be a day-long free event that invites community leaders to learn how to raise hope within themselves and others and develop strategies that will nurture the outcomes desired by every community, which include thriving schools, resilient children, strong families and physical health and mental well-being.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.