ENID, Okla. — City of Enid traffic crews will replace the power supply wiring and traffic cabinet at Garriott Road and the entrance to Oakwood Mall in the 4000 block of W. Garriott on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Work will cause periodic power outages at the intersection, at which time the area will operate as a four-way stop, according to city officials. Regulatory stop signs will be placed at the intersection.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution in the area.
