WOODWARD, Okla. — Four people were injured, one hospitalized, after a two-vehicle accident on Oklahoma 34 in Woodward County Thursday, June 24, 2021, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Kenneth Nester, 69, of Woodward, was driving a 2012 Ford F250 pickup north on Oklahoma 34 at 3:10 p.m. when he failed to yield and made a lefthand turn in front of a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dena Smith, 59, of Camargo, who was southbound on Oklahoma 34, about two miles south of Woodward, according to the OHP.
Smith was transported by ambulance to Alliance Health in Woodward and admitted in stable condition with internal trunk and arm injuries. Nester was taken to the Woodward hospital by private vehicle and treated and released with a head injury, according to the OHP report.
Smith’s passengers, Terry Smith, 55, and Jerri Smith, 38, both of Camargo, were treated for arm and trunk injuries, respectively, and released from the Woodward hospital, the OHP reports.
Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, according to the report. Oklahoma 34 was blocked for just more than an hour while officials worked at the scene, according to OHP.
