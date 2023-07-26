A delegation of Oklahoma 4-H’ers not only learned more about the nation’s governmental process, but they also had fun, made friends and created memories during the Citizenship Washington Focus trip.
Twenty-eight club members and three adult sponsors made the bus trip to Washington, D.C., June 15-24, where they participated in educational workshops, wrote mock legislation and toured many of the sites in the nation’s capital.
Attending from Garfield County was Madison Nickels.
One of the goals of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program is to encourage club members to become civically engaged in their communities and provide opportunities for them to grow into productive adults.
“In 4-H we do hands-on learning,” said Cathleen Taylor, state leadership and civic engagement specialist with the State 4-H office at Oklahoma State University. “How better to learn about the government than being in Washington, D.C. and experiencing the sights, sounds and history? This is an experience that takes youth beyond their classrooms and textbooks and puts them in the middle of the action.”
The group stopped at Gettysburg, where they experienced a guided tour, and they also attended a Lancaster Barnstormers baseball game. A stop in Philadelphia allowed the group to visit the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.
After arriving in Washington, D.C., the delegates had several busy days full of educational workshops and tours. Some of the sites they visited include the White House, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, Marine Corps War Memorial, Pentagon Memorial, World War I Memorial, the Holocaust Museum and some of the Smithsonian Museums. They also took part in a night tour of the city.
Taylor said the delegates developed a state action plan to implement in Oklahoma later this year.
“I am really excited to get our state plan in to action," Nickels said. "We are wanting to place blessing boxes in our communities where people can get food when they are in need. I think this will be beneficial in many of our communities.”
Other activities included a scavenger hunt at the O Museum in the Mansion; visits to Capitol Hill and meeting with Rep. Josh Brecheen and other legislative aides to learn more about the legislative branch of government; a presentation of Twilight Tattoo and a walk-through, live-action performance about the history of the U.S. military.
Gedon works in the Office of Communications & Marketing for OSU Agriculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.