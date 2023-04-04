ENID, Okla. — 4-H is the largest youth development organization in America, involving nearly 6 million young people.
The program is popular in Northwest Oklahoma due to the rural location, the amount of participation and the longevity of the program as an organization that has survived 121 years.
West District Extension Director Cindy Conner is one of the people who 4-H has touched all of her life.
“I love 4-H and working as an educator and counselor,” she said.
Conner grew up attending school in Garber and was a part of the 4-H program there.
She works in the local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office with Jim Rhodes, who is the West District 4-H program specialist.
“I really enjoy seeing the 4-H youth grow in their leadership skills as they learn to appreciate doing for others in their respective communities,” Rhodes said. “It is fun to watch youth develop the feeling of pride through generosity and belonging through 4-H.”
The 4-H program in Oklahoma is delivered by the Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing.
The state is divided into three districts to serve the 77 counties of Oklahoma. The districts are the Northeast, Southeast and the West.
The West District includes 30 counties west of Interstate 35. There are county extension educators in each of the counties. The educators provide programming in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, community development and 4-H and youth development.
There are 11 contests during a 4-H program year. The events include Culinary Contest Day, with a food showdown, cupcake war and veggie sculpting; spring and fall trap shoots; archery shoots, Duds to Dazzle fabrics and textile contest; horse shows; and science fair and Project Discovery Days.
In addition, West District 4-H members can attend the West District 4-H Leadership Conference in October each year.
Rhodes has 34 years of service in the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service and nine years in his current job. He also has served as a county educator in Major, Dewey, Garfield and Woods counties.
Conner was the 4-H Youth Development Extension educator at Garfield County for 13 years and a teacher and counselor for 27 before taking her current position in 2014. She lives east of Enid on a family farm.
