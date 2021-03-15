Thirty-seven small businesses in Enid have received relief aid from the city after experiencing serious economic hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recipients received up to $15,000 to assist with fixed monthly expenses such as rent, utilities, cost of perishable goods lost and deferred maintenance costs.
Funding for the Small Business and Entrepreneur support grants came from federal CARES Act money received by the city of Enid, then allocated to Enid Regional Development Alliance.
ERDA had initially received $200,000 for the program in early January before the Enid City Commission doubled this amount several weeks later.
“Small businesses are the life blood of our community and the economic impact of this pandemic threatened the viability of businesses we all know and love. The applications received gave a glimpse of the impact of the pandemic but also the resiliency of our small business community,” said Lisa Powell, ERDA executive director. “Our hope is to continue to work with the recipients and other small businesses as we continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.”
The 16 Small Business Support Grant recipients are AE Howard Tile and Carpet, All-Solutions 4 U, A.W. Brueggemann Co., Buy Rite Services LLC, Dunsworth Machine Shop, East-Co Rental Tools Inc., Enid Inn, Heritage Cleaners, Hotworx, Jerry Sanner Oil Properties, Oakwood Bowl, Panevino, Mid-America Food Distributor LLC, Sula Korean Cuisine, The Med Spa at Enid Live Well and The Youngblood Grille.
These recipients have been in operation since January 2019 with at least two to 25 full-time employees and reported at least 30% declines in sales/revenue from March-December 2020 compared with the previous year's period.
The 21 Entrepreneur Support Grant recipients are A Fuego Pizzeria, Angel Delight Candies, Boondocks, BRH Enterprises LLC, Carter Paint, Downtown Threads, Enid Event Co., Enid Loyalty Insurance, Enid Travel Consultants, Executive Carpet Cleaning, Fly Fitness Studio, Jamie’s Barnstormers, Kara McIntyre Dance Co., Land Run Steakhouse, Lydia Alterations, Mike Klemme Photography, Mo Hair & Fashion Boutique, Nebow’s Cajun, North American Aerospace Holdings, Stan’s Asphalt & Construction and The Wellness Place.
These additional grants were developed once ERDA said they saw the need to aid more self-employed or family-owned businesses that may have been in operation after the 2019 grant stipulation.
Recipients reported at least one part-time employee working 15 hours minimum a week and a possible sales/revenue drop of at least 20% in March-December 2020 vs. a possible 2019.
“Various federal and state programs have been implemented over the past year to help businesses due to the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor George Pankonin said. “In working with ERDA we recognized that many of our small businesses and entrepreneurs needed additional support. I couldn’t be happier that we recognized this need in our community and stepped up to provide assistance to these businesses.”
ERDA is a 501(c6) organization whose mission is to assure the economic prosperity of Enid and the surrounding area. For more information about ERDA and how they support economic growth in Enid visit www.growenid.com or call (580) 233-4232.
