Thirty-six members of Class 23-02 at Vance Air Force Base received their wings during a ceremony Nov. 4 in the base auditorium.
They completed training in the T-6A Texan II and will continue training in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon before moving on to their operational assignments.
Speaker at the graduation ceremony was Col. Charles Schuck, 33rd Operations Group commander at Eglin AFB, Florida. Schuck was vice commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance from April 2021 to July 2022.
As commander of the 33rd OG, Schuck is responsible for leading the 390-person group that includes an Operations Support Squadron, Formal Training Unit Air Control Squadron and two Formal Training Unit F-35A Fighter Squadrons.
He was a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2002 and a distinguished graduate of pilot training at Vance in 2003. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School and commanded the 27th Fighter Squadron at Langley AFB, Virginia.
Schuck is a command pilot with more than 2,150 hours, including 292 combat hours, in the T-37, T-38A/C, F-15C/D, F-22A and F-35A.
Class 23-02 award winners were:
• Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Austin J. Thompson.
• Leadership Awards: Capt. James D. Kieswetter and 2nd Lt. Fintan T. Nakada.
• Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Austin J. Thompson.
• Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. John S. Huebner, 2nd Lt. Austin J. Thompson and 1st Lt. Noah R. Evans.
• AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Austin J. Thompson.
• Wingman Award: 2nd Lt. Christian L. Gambale and 2nd Lt. Shamus K. Phelan.
