SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. — Airmen and multiple F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing returned home to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, following a six-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Approximately 350 Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron and 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, along with F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, provided air-to-air and air-to-ground support to Operation Inherent Resolve.
“The 335th Fighter Squadron flew defensive counter-air missions protecting bases in the AOR,” said Maj. Eric Fenske, 335th FS assistant director of operations of inspections. “They were flying 24-hour operations and remained airborne and available at any given time to defend against air or ground threats.”
In addition, Airmen worked around the clock to ensure the aircraft were ready to fly and operate at any time.
“We executed integrated combat turns and engine running crew changes at several airfields in the AFCENT area of responsibility,” said Lt. Col. Edward Francis, 335th FS director of operations. “Each of these exercises demonstrated the chiefs’ proficiency in the areas that are critical to agile combat employment performance, which set a baseline for AFCENT to build from.”
After six months deployed, the Airmen were welcomed back to Seymour Johnson by their families and friends.
“The men and women of the 335th enterprise answered the call at every turn regardless of the mission, the shifts, or the health of the fleet,” Francis said. “Despite the challenges, everyone persevered to answer their nation’s call and I’ve never met a finer group willing to sacrifice to accomplish the mission.”
