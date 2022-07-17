The 2022 nominations are in, and the top contenders in each of the Enid News & Eagle’s Reader’s Choice categories have been tabulated.
So now, it’s up to Enid News & Eagle readers to vote for their favorite businesses, professionals and service providers as the second phase of the 2022 Enid Readers’ Choice campaign gets under way Sunday, July 17.
Voting is free and readers may cast ballots by going to www.enidnews.com/readerschoice and vote in each of the categories.
Voting will start today and last through Aug. 14.
“We always have an overwhelming response during our nominating round,” said Cindy Allen, publisher and editor. “We had around 40,000 nominations by local readers, which is a great response and one that shows just how grateful our readers are for their favorite businesses, service providers and organizations.”
Enid’s Readers’ Choice Awards have been around for 32 years, and this promotion is Enid’s official recognition of local businesses, organizations and professionals.
“There is no substitute for the Enid News & Eagle’s Readers’ Choice Awards,” Allen said. “Our readers recognize more than 175 categories of businesses, individuals and organizations, and these honorees appreciate the support of our readers, and our newspaper, which has been working to help businesses fulfill their advertising and marketing needs for nearly 130 years.”
The 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. During this voting round, readers will select their favorite of the three top contenders in each category.
“The Enid News & Eagle’s Reader’s Choice Awards are a great way for our readers to reward local businesses and professionals for their excellent efforts serving the Enid community,” Allen said. “We want to remind everyone how important their votes are.”
Being voted the “Best of Enid” gives businesses bragging rights and an additional way to promote their business throughout the year.
