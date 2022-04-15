A race has developed for the state House District 40 seat following the three-day filing period that ended Friday.
Incumbent Rep. Chad Caldwell, who was first elected in 2014, will face Taylor Venus in the Republican primary on June 28. Caldwell has defeated Venus in the past two Republican primaries in 2018 and 2020.
The winner will face Democrat Nicholas Payne, an Enid resident, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Redistricting narrowed House District 40 to 18 square miles, down from 30, with the district representing 80% of the city of Enid.
In House District 38, incumbent Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, will retain his seat as he was the only candidate to file. The district includes eastern and much of northern Garfield County, including northern and eastern parts of Enid as well as North Enid.
Two other House members who now will represent part of Garfield County also will retain their seats.
House District 58 Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, and House District 59 Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, drew no opposition.
District 58 includes part of western Garfield County, as well as all of Woods, Alfalfa and Major counties and half of Woodward County.
District 59 includes the southwestern part of Garfield County, including Vance Air Force Base, as well as all of Dewey County, most of Blaine and Kingfisher counties and part of Woodward County.
On the national level, U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., drew opposition as he seeks to retain the 3rd Congressional District seat.
Lucas will face retired Emmanuel Enid pastor Wade Burleson and Yukon businessman Stephen Butler in the Republican primary.
The winner will face Democrat Jeremiah A. Ross, of Bristow, in the general election.
The filing period also ended Friday for county offices across the state.
In Garfield County:
• District 1 county commissioner Marc Bolz will retain his seat. He was the only candidate who filed.
• District 3 commissioner James Simunek will face challenger Clarence Maly in the Republican primary. The winner will become commissioner since no other candidates filed.
• Kevin Postier, a Republican, will remain county treasurer. He was the only candidate to file.
• Darla Dickson, a Republican, will remain county assessor. She was the only candidate to file.
• Paul K. Woodward will remain district judge for District 4, Office 2. He was the only candidate to file.
• Tom Newby will become district judge for District 4, Office 3, replacing the retiring Dennis Hladik. Newby was the only candidate to file.
• Brian Lovell will become associate district judge for Garfield County, the post currently held by Newby. Lovell currently is a special district judge, and was the only candidate to file.
• Mike Fields will remain district attorney for District 4, which includes Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Blaine and Canadian counties. He was the only candidate to file.
Other Northwest Oklahoma filings:
• Steven A. Young and Jeff Crites filed for associate district judge in Grant County.
• Justin P. Eilers will remain district judge for District 4, Office 1. He was the only candidate to file.
• Loren Angle will be associate district judge in Alfalfa County. No other candidates filed.
• Jenna Brown and Allison Lafferty filed for associate district judge in Blaine County.
• Lance E. Schneiter will be associate district judge post in Kingfisher County. No other candidates filed.
• Timothy Dean Haworth will be associate district judge post in Major County. No other candidates filed.
• Mickey J. Hadwiger will be associate district judge in Woods County. No other candidates filed.
• Erin N. Kirksey will be associate district judge in Woodward County. No other candidates filed.
• Christopher Boring will remain district attorney for District 26, which includes Alfalfa, Dewey, Major, Woods and Woodward counties. No other candidates filed.
• State Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, filed to retain the state Senate District 26 seat. He will face Republican challengers Brady Butler and J.J. Stitt in the primary. The winner will take the seat.
