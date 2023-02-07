ENID, Okla. — Three candidates are seeking the Enid City Commission Ward 2 seat, with two challengers seeking the post currently held by Derwin Norwood.
Early voting for Tuesday’s election will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Only registered voters in Ward 2 will be able to vote in the race. Regular polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The two challengers to Norwood are Doug Boyle and Kyle Hockmeyer. The News & Eagle reached out to each candidate with written questions.
Why they decided to run
Norwood said his experience at current Ward 2 commissioner is a plus.
“It takes a full term to become acclimated to government systems,” he said.
He said he can only judge himself, but he has a heart for all people, he keeps his word and does not let individuals influence his decisions. He said he prays for spiritual advice from God when he makes a decision and seeks to be fair. He doesn’t want his goals to offend anyone, and said he’s learned how to balance time with family and personal life.
Norwood, who is self-employed, said he averages 40-60 hours a month studying information related to serving on several city boards. Currently, he serves on five boards: three commission related and two community related.
Norwood said as a city commissioner, he will keep education, economic development, infrastructure, beautification and quality of life at the forefront.
He said he has no disappointments from his time on the commission and takes pride in what has been accomplished.
Hockmeyer decided to run for city commission because he is a fourth-generation Enid resident and his family has a long history of serving and giving back to the community.
He also believes his position as director of workforce development at Autry Technology Center for 10 years puts him in a unique position. He already is working with business owners and industry leaders to resolve issues they are facing.
He said he will be able to a voice for Enid residents, and hopes to continue to give back to the community that raised him. He wants to set an example for his young children that it is the responsibility of community members to step up and serve if they want to see positive change happen.
Hockmeyer said he realizes he can’t predict every situation that may arise, but his job is to be out in the community visiting with business leaders.
“In order to get honest answers, there must first be a relationship and trust formed,” he said.
Those relationships and conversations, he said, can serve both purposes as a city commissioner and an Autry Tech employee. He said he will have time to do both.
Prior to working at Autry, Hockmeyer was in the finance and banking industry. He said he is used to working with budgets and ensuring Autry is a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
“Not one person will solve every issue that arises. It takes teamwork, communication, and compromise,” he said.
Two issues influenced Boyle to seek a term on the city commission. First, he said, to preserve and protect the constitutional rights and liberties of Enid’s residents.
“These last two years were challenging, but stripping individuals and businesses of their basic, fundamental rights of liberty was not the right answer,” he said.
Secondly, Boyle is running to get the city to focus more on one of the government’s fundamental purposes, which he said is to promote the general welfare of all residents by providing for infrastructure.
Boyle said infrastructure improvements are numerous and continual, but resident frustration mounts when they perceive nothing is being done. He wants to increase communication with residents about completed and upcoming projects and show them with the city budget that infrastructure repair is the priority.
Boyle works as a civilian simulator instructor training pilots at Vance Air Force Base. He said he took forced retirement from the military over the federal COVID mandates, but continues to further the partnership between the city and Vance by actively supporting the mission.
Boyle said he has a flexible schedule at Vance, which will allow him ample time to serve as a commissioner.
Boyle said has always had a heart for service and making a difference. He served as a volunteer youth minister, in the Marine Corps and Air Force and currently as an elder of his church.
He said he has been responsible for executing multi-million dollar budgets and balancing his church’s budget. He said he has the experience to make important decisions regarding the city’s budget in the best interest of all Enid residents.
Ward 2 priorities
Hockmeyer said his priorities for Ward 2 include improving and repairing roads, adding sidewalks, improving parks and other quality-of-life improvements.
He said those things require funding and the city budget is based on sales tax revenue. Hockmeyer said Enid must grow its sales tax dollars, and said short-term solutions can come through tourism, such as youth athletics and tournaments, shopping and restaurants and other entertainment venues.
But long-term, in order to sustain improvements, Enid must increase the tax base by recruiting more people to move here, he said, and continue to promote the entrepreneurial and business-friendly atmosphere here.
Boyle said he has talked to many residents in Ward 2 as he campaigned, and many voiced their concerns about potholes and disrepair of streets.
Boyle said this as a priority and one of the primary roles of local government. The city can be more proactive and timely with needed repairs, he said, and keep residents better informed of future repair plans and show them the investment in the budget.
Boyle said many also have voiced concerns over what they said was the trampling of individual liberties, and he assured them he will prioritize their freedoms.
Emergency declarations were passed during the COVID pandemic that gave unilateral powers to the mayor who used it to force shutdowns and mandates on individuals and businesses, Boyle said. While the economic shutdown in Enid was only for two weeks, the emergency declarations and threat of mandates lasted through February 2021. Boyle said he will oppose any future attempts by government officials to strip Enid residents of their rights.
Norwood says the biggest strength overall of the community is a legacy of generational wealth. Location is strong because Enid serves the surrounding rural areas. Agriculture is the second-leading economic source, with the top being the oil and gas industry.
Places for family entertainment are lacking, Norwood said, but great change is coming. A theater and entertainment complex has been announced.
Economic development
Boyle said the city should pursue economic development from large industries to bring them to Enid by promoting how special the community is.
“We are an incredibly safe city, we have several higher educational institutions in Enid and a growing population,” he said.
But, Boyle said, the heartbeat of Enid is its partnership with small businesses and Vance. He wants to encourage and create an environment where small businesses can flourish.
Boyle said Enid should be known as the best place in Northwest Oklahoma for families. Enid is a special place, he said, with a special community which is why he and his wife, Fern, chose to retire here after his military service.
“I am a family man with six children, and I have a vested interest in preserving and promoting Enid as a great place for families,” he said.
Boyle said he is encouraged by the Advance Soccer Complex and the deal with the movie theater moving forward.
If we want families to remain strong and intact, thereby creating a stronger community, there needs to be activities for families to do together within Enid. And the city should be encouraging parents and children to engage in family activities together.
Norwood said Enid Regional Development Alliance was formed to help the city prosper in the economic sector.
“We must trust that we have been given adequate information,” he said, “information what will help us make the best decisions for growth, prosperity and quality of life.”
Hockmeyer said the city needs to be actively involved in marketing and branding the opportunities in Enid to other areas of Oklahoma and other states, specifically Northwest Oklahoma and southern Kansas.
The workforce is the No. 1 issue Hockmeyer said he hears about when visiting with business leaders. Finding reliable people to apply for open positions is difficult during times of the low unemployment, he said, plus “we have to find people with the skill set necessary to do the job.”
Hockmeyer said to get a bigger pool of applicants applying for jobs, Enid has to recruit and tell its story to outside communities.
“We can do better at promoting the types of industries, types of jobs, and wage ranges that we have in Enid,” he said. “We can do better at showcasing the entertainment opportunities and bringing more of that here. We can seek more public/private partnerships to improve certain facilities, such as the youth baseball, softball and football fields. And, we can focus on telling the Enid story in a more strategic way.”
Concerns
One of the main concerns Boyle has with the current city commission is what he considers misplaced priorities when it comes to the focus of the city budget.
“When I heard a comment from a current city commissioner bragging about how the city has spent $7 million recently over the last couple years on infrastructure I was embarrassed and ashamed,” he said. “This is one of the primary roles of city government, so why is it something to brag about when less than 5% of the city budget is spent on one of the primary roles? The citizens deserve better; the streets and my communications with the residents are evidence of that.
Boyle said one of the biggest weaknesses in Enid is divisiveness.
“We cannot let lies and bitterness of the past shape our future,” he said. “We are all human beings created in the very image of God striving to make this the best community it can be for everyone.”
Norwood said it is important for everyone to stay united.
“In the past we dealt with COVID 19 issues and it has been disheartening to see issues divide Americans,” he said.
His priority is “to continue the vision we have for Enid over all and to follow the leadership of our mayor. I will address them with grace and consistency.”
Hockmeyer said current commissioners should be thanked for their willingness to serve.
“I do think most citizens would ask for more transparency in how money is being spent or why certain policies or procedures are in place,” he said. “Mainly, I believe that I can bring new ideas and a different expertise to the table if I am lucky enough to be elected.”
