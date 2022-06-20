JET, Okla. — Three people were injured in vehicle collision Sunday morning while the driver was under the influence, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred at 7:25 a.m. on Oklahoma 38 and N2740 in Alfalfa County.
The driver, 18-year-old Evann James Thrasher, of Enid, was under the influence of a substance, according to OHP. Thrasher was transported by AirEvac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Thrasher was admitted in stable condition with trunk-internal, arm and leg injuries.
Two passengers were also injured, according to OHP. Christian L. Smith, 29, of Jet, and Madison Lynn Weidner, 18, of Enid, were both transported by Alfalfa County EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid.
Smith was treated and released with leg and arm injuries. Weidner was treated and released with trunk-external and arm injuries.
According to OHP, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Oklahoma 38 and failed to negotiate the curve, departed the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.
