WAKITA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized and another three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, near Wakita, in Grant County.
Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, were transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where they were admitted in stable condition, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head injuries, according to the report, while Ki Bowling had head and trunk injuries. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling's vehicle, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in stable condition with leg and head injuries.
The accident happened at 10:24 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Oklahoma 11 and Oklahoma 132, about 4.5 miles south and 6 miles west of Wakita.
According to the report, Jason Papenfuss, 46, of Lester Prairie, Minn., was driving a 2018 Volvo semi north on Oklahoma 132 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of Kimberly Bowling's 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, which was heading east on Oklahoma 11.
Papenfuss was not injured, according to the report.
Three other passengers in Kimberly Bowling's vehicle a 14-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, all of Alva, were treated at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid for head injuries and released, according to the report.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as apparently normal and the cause as failure to stop at a stop sign. Papenfuss was wearing a seat belt, according to the report, while no one in Kimberly Bowling's were.
