OKLAHOMA CITY — Three members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation talked about hot button issues such as gun control, energy prices and overall inflation during their meeting with state newspaper editors and executives Saturday, June 11, 2022.
U.S. Reps. Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin and Stephanie Bice spoke during the Oklahoma Press Association conference held this weekend in Oklahoma City. The meeting with congressional representatives is a tradition of the annual conference.
The trio were quick to point out what they consider shortcomings of the current White House administration.
“We can discuss the administration, and that would bring us to inflation and the price of fuel, food. If we were talking about the administration, we can talk about immigration and border security or the lack thereof,” said Lucas, R-Cheyenne, who represents the 3rd Congressional District. “If we want to talk about the courts, we can talk about a much-anticipated ruling from the Supreme Court, that we’re not a direct part of, that will potentially put great responsibility on state governments in the form of Roe v. Wade.”
Mullin, a Republican representing the 2nd Congressional District 2 and the eastern portion of the state, said the Biden administration is turning a “blind eye” to a lot of the threats taking place across the world. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
“One of the jobs I have is I deal with all of the core operating bases where we gather intelligence around the world. The position the United States has taken has shaken the core of the world because it’s either peace by strength or someone else is going to do it,” Mullin said.
He criticized the time spent by intelligence operations in the United States on domestic terrorism and extreme right wing radical individuals that are former President Donald Trump followers.
“That is one of the largest briefing we get,” he said. “With everything else going around the world, the biggest briefing is they continue to focus on the radical right. They’re turning a blind eye to what’s happening around the world.”
He said other countries don’t care about that issue.
“They’re begging us for help,” he said.
He challenged the media in the room and around the nation to “call them out” on this particular narrative.
Bice, the Republican who represents District 5, which is largely the metropolitan area around Oklahoma City, said energy has been a focus of hers since the campaign of 2020.
“We have several crises that are plaguing the country,” she said. “You have the border, you have immigration, you have crime and you have energy.
“I focused on protecting our energy industry, and since Biden has been elected, it’s been a full-on assault” on that industry, she said.
Delays in pipeline permitting, Keystone pipeline being cancelled, 8.6 percent inflation and $5 gallon gas as an average are all “deficiencies” of the administration at it relates to energy, she said.
She said the a Biden administration wants to force “everyone” into electric vehicles and everyone to use less fossil fuels. She said exploring all forms of energy is important, but oil and gas has to be a part of the solution.
“The strategy this administration is taking is not acceptable at all,” she said.
The delegation also answered several questions from media representatives. A synopsis of some of those questions and their responses are as follows:
What solutions are available to give consumers some relief as oil and gas companies seem reluctant to ramp up oil and gas production?
Lucas: The administration is sending the wrong signal to oil and gas drillers by their policies against the oil and gas industry, he said.
“You want more oil and gas drilling? Privately the industry people would look you in the eye and say they have to tell us if we invest the millions or billions of dollars required to do it, we’ll actually be able to return that investment.”
Mullin: “When we started exporting and became a net exporter, you immediately started seeing gas prices go down. You weren’t allowing OPEC and Russia to set the benchmark. Countries around the world want to do business with the United States.”
Bice: Pipeline access is key to increasing production, she said. She also criticized the SEC demanding publicly traded countries supply environmental social governance guidelines as part of their SEC filings. And third, the “assault from the left” that there is price gouging going on is incorrect.
Considering a gun control bill that would raise the age limit on semi-automatic rifles and restrict magazines, as well as legislation that would improve mental health programs, enhancing school security and background checks, which approach do you favor?
Bice: Speaker Nancy Pelosi fast-tracked a bill on gun control with no conversation from the other side of the aisle, knowing full well it would never be taken up in the Senate, she said.
“The Senate is diligently talking about some of these things, and they should be, but to put a package together and throw it up for a vote without due diligence is disappointing to say the least.”
Mullin: He said he believes the Second Amendment is absolute and that the Constitution is clear.
“They also made a way to change the Constitution if we choose to call a Convention of the States. It’s not up to lawmakers to go in there and start limiting the Second Amendment. If the people want it, they can go in and make those changes.”
Lucas: He said everyone needs to remember “the state that you’re in.” He said he is attentive to his constituents. Oklahoma is not just a conceal-carry state, it’s a constitutional-carry state. The Legislature reflecting the voters in their districts in the state house and state senate have passed “some very intensely strong Second Amendment-related bills. The message from Oklahoma is pretty clear to the federal delegation.”
What can our leaders expect our food supply to look like with astronomical fertilizer and diesel prices.
Lucas: “We’re facing a challenging couple of years,” he said. He mentioned weather patterns as an issue. Food prices are set on world market, and when the Russians invaded the “bread basket of Ukraine,” and disrupted their ability to ship their old crop and their ability to plant this summer’s crop, they set off an amazing gyration.”
He said other parts of the world will experiences several shortages that will impact the food supply and drive up prices. He pointed to the 2023 Farm Bill as an important factor in trying to address some of these issues.
Bice: “Looking at this really dire situation, you can tie this back to energy as well. Diesel costs have skyrocketed. Harvesting those crops, getting them to market, is going to be a tremendous increase in costs and goes back to increase at the grocery store. She said she was part of a supply chain task force that was set up through the Armed Services Committee to look at supply chain vulnerabilities and try to address them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.