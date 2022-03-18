POND CREEK, Okla. — Three Nebraska residents were killed in Grant County when the plane they were in crashed at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Witnesses reported seeing the 1967 Piper PA-30 fixed-wing, multi-engine plane “falling out of the sky uncontrolled” and striking the ground about five miles west and four miles south of Pond Creek, according to the OHP report.
The pilot, William Lauber, 59, of Milford, Neb., and his two passengers, Christine Lauber, 58, also of Milford, and Regan Lauber, 21, of Lincoln, Neb., were all declared dead at the scene after being extricated from the wreckage by Pond Creek Fire Department, OHP reported.
The condition of the pilot is listed as unknown, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Weather observed at the time of the crash was listed as cloudy by the OHP trooper investigating the crash.
