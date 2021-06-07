WATONGA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized after a 1996 Lincoln Town Car and a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided Sunday afternoon in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Coy Wayne Stevens, 56, and Sheryl Kay Jones, 59, both of Newcastle, were admitted to OU Medical Center in stable condition and Earl Devon Boyd, 84, of Watonga, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Watonga and transferred to the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City for health reasons unrelated to the collision, according to an OHP report.
Boyd was driving the Town Car south on U.S. 270, approximately 2 miles south of Watonga, at 2:45 p.m. when suffering from a medical issue he made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, operated by Stevens, according to an OHP report. Stevens attempted to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful, as the Harley struck the vehicle on the passenger side, the report states.
Stevens suffered head, internal trunk and leg and arm injuries, while his passenger, Jones, sustained arm and leg injuries, according to the report.
