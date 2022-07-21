FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Three Fairview residents, including two children, were injured Thursday afternoon in a four-wheeler accident near Fairview.
Kristen Brooks, 25, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with a leg injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. An 18-month-old girl was admitted OU Medical Center ins table condition with leg, head and arm injuries, while 2-year0old girl was admitted to the hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.
The accident happened at 1:10 p.m. Thursday on County Road 2440 about 8 miles west of Fairview.
According to the report, Brooks was driving a Yamaha 700 four-wheeler south on CR 2440 when she lost control and the four-wheeler went off the road, came back on and then rolled an undetermined number of times.
The report lists Brooks' condition at the time of the accident as apparently normal and the cause of the accident as under investigation.
