ENID, Okla. — Candles lit up the faces of those crying, laughing and remembering a man who was killed in a shooting last week in Enid.
A candlelight vigil held Friday in remembrance of 34-year-old Kristopher Osborn, a store clerk shot early Feb. 18 at Maine Street Mini Mart, saw dozens of family, friends, coworkers, law enforcement and customers share their stories of Osborn.
Carrie Wadford, manager of the convenience store, began the service by lamenting the “senseless killing” to the gathered crowd.
"We didn't just lose a friend or a coworker, we lost a part of our family," Wadford said.
She also talked about the kind person Osborn was, and his laugh and smile. Other employees chimed in to share memories and anecdotes about their late coworker.
Three people arrested in connection with Osborn's death were charged earlier this week.
James Parker, 21, and Alejandro Ahumada, 18, each was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Jose Zamarron, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree murder or an alternative; one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon; one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; and one count of assault while masked.
All three were denied bail Friday and are scheduled for bond appearances in March.
A fourth person, who is 17, also was charged Wednesday with accessory to first-degree murder, but the documents were sealed from public access/viewing until further orders.
At 2:24 a.m. on Feb. 18, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting at Maine Street Mini Mart, according to affidavits filed in Zamarron and Parker’s cases.
Responding Enid Police Department officers found Osborn behind the counter, and he was later pronounced dead.
Officers observed what appeared to be gunshot wounds to Osborn’s head and shoulder and shell casings belonging to a 7.62mm weapon, according to the affidavits.
After serving a search warrant, EPD Detective John Cunningham reviewed video footage from the Mini Mart and saw an individual wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, red-colored shoes, a mask and one light-colored glove enter, holding an AK-47-style rifle that appeared to have no stock.
Two other people also entered. One wore a zipped-up black coat with a light sweatshirt underneath, maroon-colored sweatpants with a light-colored “C” emblem, black shoes and a black mask; and the other wore an unzipped black coat with a red-colored, plaid button-up shirt underneath, light-colored sweatpants, white shoes and a black mask who was holding a black-colored revolver/handgun, according to the affidavit.
The person carrying the rifle pointed the weapon at Osborn, telling him to get the money before firing one shot toward Osborn and saying, “Now.”
The footage then showed the subject wearing the maroon-colored sweatpants start to grab items off the counter and money Osborn had put on the counter, according to the affidavits. The other subject with the light-colored sweatpants then began grabbing packs of cigarettes.
According to the affidavits, the person with the rifle fired two rounds at Osborn, who “instantly fell to the ground.” The three subjects then ran out of the Mini Mart, heading east before turning into the alley behind the store.
A woman contacted EPD and said Parker arrived at her residence around 5 a.m. on Feb. 18 and told her that he had “done something he shouldn’t have done,” but wouldn’t say anything more other than he needed to change clothes, according to the affidavit filed in Parker’s case.
After learning about the shooting, the woman asked Parker if he had anything to do with it, but he said no. She said she then noticed a text message on Parker’s phone that read, “Don’t admit to anything."
Officers spoke with the woman at her residence and were permitted to enter, locating Parker asleep on a couch. A maroon-colored pair of sweatpants with a “C” emblem on them and black shoes were “within plain view” inside.
Parker was detained and brought to EPD. During an interview, detectives told Parker there was evidence against him and that they knew he was involved. Parker said he knew it would be better for him to cooperate, later saying it “wasn’t supposed to go down like that,” according to the affidavit.
Parker told detectives he was supposed to park down the street and that the other two people were going to run in and steal Swisher Sweets and “stuff.” Parker said he went along but was startled when a shot was fired because he didn’t know they were going to shoot, according to the affidavit.
He then said he was just grabbing cigar packages by the register and anything he could grab, adding that one of the others had a fake gun that actually was a CO2 black revolver.
Parker said after they left, he drove two blocks and told the other two to get out of his van. The other two pointed the rifle in his face and said they would kill him and his family if he said anything, according to the affidavit.
Detectives asked Parker who the other two were, and Parker said a Hispanic male with a tattoo on his face who went by the name “Cuervo,” later identified as Zamarron, and a white male who went by the name “Alow,” according to the affidavit.
After talking with Parker, Cunningham and Bench learned from social media that Zamarron had a tattoo on the side of his face, and a recent photo posted online showed Zamarron posing on a staircase with an unidentified male, who was holding a rifle similar to the one used in Osborn’s killing, according to the affidavit filed in Zamarron’s case.
Officers conducted surveillance in the area of the North Davis residence, where it was determined Zamarron lived. Zamarron left and walked down the street. According to the affidavit, police made contact with Zamarron, who had a loaded .38 Special revolver hidden in his sweatshirt pocket.
Zamarron was taken to EPD for an interview. Cunningham and Bench asked Zamarron if he went by any other names, and Zamarron said he went by the name “Cuervo.”
The affidavit states Zamarron said he spent the night of Feb. 17 at his residence, where he got drunk and played video games before falling asleep between 10 and 11:30 p.m.
Zamarron initially said he was not involved in Osborn’s killing. When Zamarron was told there was evidence against him and that he was on video committing the murder, he said he wanted to see the video and said he would tell the truth when he saw the video.
Bench then showed Zamarron still images from the video of the three subjects committing the robbery, and Zamarron “immediately” pointed to the male subject holding the rifle and said, “That’s me,” the affidavit states.
Zamarron then said he shot one round to the right of Osborn “to scare him.” Zamrron said Osborn was moving too slowly, so he shot Osborn three times, according to the affidavit.
Bench asked Zamarron why he went to the Mini Mart, and Zamarron said he was bored. When asked if he went there for money, Zamarron said he didn’t need any money.
A Garfield County Court House court clerk said an affidavit for Ahumada, who turned 18 Saturday, will be available Monday.
Staff writer Kat Jeanne contributed to this story.
