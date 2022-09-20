ENID, Okla. — Three adults were hurt and two children escaped injury in a two-vehicle collision at 30th and Southgate late Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2022, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A 2017 Sienna, driven by Melissa Jones-McDonald, 51, of Cleo Springs, was turning east from 30th when it collided with a 2007 Ford F-150, driven by Humberto Esparza Silva, 49, of Arlington, Texas, that was westbound on Southgate, at 5:52 p.m., according to an OHP report.
Jones-McDonald, who was pinned and had to be extracted by Enid Fire Department, and passenger Marla Willard, 46, of Waukomis, were taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted with arms, legs and internal trunk injuries, the OHP states. Two other passengers, a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old, were not injured, according to the OHP report.
Silva was treated and released at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
Seatbelts were equipped in both vehicles and in use by all, according to the report.
Conditions of both drivers were normal on the report, which lists the cause of the collision as under investigation.
