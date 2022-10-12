earthquake

U.S. Geological Survey map

DOVER, Okla. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Dover area Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2022, the latest in a series of temblors in the area.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:22 p.m. about 3.8 miles south-southeast of Dover, according to U.S. Geological Survey. It was about .62 of a mile deep.

More than 30 earthquakes have been reported in a cluster in the area in the past week. The seismic activity prompted Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop well completion operations in the area.

