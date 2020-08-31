MENO, Okla. — A pair of earthquakes were centered near Meno about 20 minutes apart Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website.
The first quake was a magnitude 3.5 and struck at 10:18 a.m. 2.3 miles east-southeast of Meno and 14.7 miles west of Enid, according to USGS. It was just under a mile deep.
The second quake was at 10:39 a.m. and was 1.9 miles east-southeast of Meno and 15 miles west of Enid, according to USGS. It was just more than a mile deep.
The first quake was felt in area communities including Lahoma, Ames, Carrier, Goltry and Enid, according to social media reports. One Lahoma resident reported hearing a loud bang at the time of the quake.
The initial quake originally was listed as a magnitude 3.8 on the USGS site and adjusted to a 3.5. A smaller, magnitude 2.3 quake, also struck in the area at 10:36, according to USGS.
There have been 29 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 and higher in Oklahoma this year, according to USGS.
