ENID, Okla. — An Enid organization could receive around $2 million from the city to make facility improvements or to fund activities related to relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma State Department of Commerce recently allocated the city of Enid a total $3 million of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the city announced Wednesday, the latest round of CARES funds the city’s received since 2020.
The city’s Community Development Block Grant office will begin taking COVID relief applications Friday through April 18.
Enid previously received about $575,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Funds can be directed to three activities used for the rehabilitation of a public facility located within city limits and in a verified low-moderate income-level area. Facility rehabilitation improvements must be associated with COVID-19.
City CDBG coordinator Dawn McCarty said two other local organizations would again be receiving some of the funds, leaving around $2 million for one other activity request.
Enid’s two previous rounds of CARES money have gone to Community Development Support Association and Enid Catholic Charities, which have provided Enid area residents with utility and rental assistance throughout the COVID pandemic.
“So they’re getting a good chunk of that,” she said.
The city applied for the funding in mid-February after a public hearing with the city’s CDBG funding commission to learn what activities to address.
McCarty said she had applied for more than what the state had initially capped at about $1 million, but said she was surprised to learn the entire request was approved.
Now, the city will receive “way, way, way more” at $3 million total, she said.
Qualified COVID relief activities can include utility assistance, mortgage and rental, medical, mental health, nutrition, daycare and after-school care, job training and facility rehabilitation, McCarty said.
The city is near-simultaneously considering proposals for activities that would be funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Applications for the city’s entitlement grants, meanwhile, are due by the end of today.
“There’s no break in between, we’re just gonna hit that ground running,” McCarty said.
CDBG entitlement funds must typically be used to support programs and activities that meet one or more of three criteria: “provide primary benefit to lower-income persons or households,” “aid in the elimination of slums or blight” or “meet other identified community development needs having a particular urgency.”
Applicants will present their proposal requests to the CDBG funding commission during the second, final public hearing next Wednesday.
On April 6, commissioners will meet to discuss activity funding requests and begin determining funding amounts, which McCarty said are based on priority needs. Following a 30-day public comment period, the full Enid City Commission will meet to approve the final annual action plan.
Last year, the city received 14 entitlement applications and parsed out around more than $460,000 to nearly all the organizations who applied.
McCarty said she expects to learn of the 2022 entitlement total amount by mid-April.
Enid city commissioners next month also are expected to consider increasing the number of members on the CDBG funding commission from five to six.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, commissioners unanimously tabled appointing a member to fill an open seat on the CDBG commission.
Two had applied for the position — former city commissioner Jonathan Waddell, who had served on the CDBG commissioner, and Dan Schiedel, executive director/CEO of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
City officials said they would bring back a resolution for April 5’s meeting to increase, in order for both men to serve on the CDBG commission.
“I think both of them have a lot to contribute,” McCarty said of Waddell and Schiedel. “I would gladly have either one of them or both.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.