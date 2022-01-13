ENID, Okla. — The annual KNID Agrifest will return to Enid on Friday and Saturday for its 25th year.
Organized by KNID, Agrifest will be 9 a.m to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission and parking are free.
Deemed “the largest farm show in Northwest Oklahoma,” the 25th annual Agrifest will feature around 250 vendor booths and more than $1 million-worth of farming equipment, said Matt Cruz, Agrifest’s show director and KNID’s promotions director.
“There’s going to be lots of equipment ... but that’s not all (Agrifest) is,” Cruz said,” and there is a little bit of something for everyone.”
In addition to vendor booths and activities, two informational seminars will be held during Agrifest, which was canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
From noon to 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Mike Mayberry will talk about how to utilize the Oklahoma Agriculture Medication Program, and 2-2:30 p.m. on both days, Wes Lee will discuss “How Mesonet, Oklahoma’s Weather Network, Can Help You.”
Typically, tens of thousands of people from across the tri-state area and vendors from across the nation attend Agrifest each year.
The annual expo also boosts Enid’s economy, Cruz said.
“People are staying in town, eating at our restaurants and using our hotels,” Cruz said. “Agrifest brings in some revenue to Enid.”
For more information, visit the KNID Agrifest page on Facebook or call (580) 237-1390.
