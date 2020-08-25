ENID, Okla. — A 25-year-old homeless man was charged Monday with a felony count of animal cruelty alleging he beat and strangled a dog with a leash, kicked and stomped it last month.
A warrant for the arrest of Christopher W. Bradford was issued Monday. Bond on the warrant was set at $2,500.
The charge is punishable by up to five years imprisonment, up to a year in county jail and/or by a fine of up to $5,000. But because of a prior conviction for animal cruelty in California Bradford faces up to 10 years imprisonment.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department Officer Tyler Evans responded at 6:37 p.m. July 22, 2020, to the 700 block of West Elm in reference to an animal abuse.
The caller said a man was kicking, throwing and threatening to kill his own dog, according to the affidavit. Evans found the man in the 600 block of North Madison and knew the man as Bradford from a report from two weeks before. The dog involved is a 3-month-old shepherd mix named Angel.
Evans spoke with Bradford, who admitted he "smacked" his dog, and showed Evans how he picks the dog up by the back of the neck, which makes the dog yelp loudly, according to the affidavit. Bradford said he was angry with the dog for not walking when he was trying to do so.
Evans spoke with the caller, who along with three others provided written statements about what they saw, according to the affidavit. One of the witnesses told Evans in person she watched Bradford pick up the dog by its leash, hold it in the air and then throw the dog on the ground. The dog wouldn't walk and then Bradford "stomped" on it.
The witness statements say Bradford kicked the dog multiple times, yelled he was going to "put a bullet in its head" and he was going to choke and kill it, according to the affidavit.
Bradford asked Evans for more water for the dog, having asked for water during their previous contact, according to the affidavit. Bradford said he did not have any, and both he and the dog were dehydrated. Evans gave Bradford a bottle of water, which he gave some to the dog and poured some on the dog's back.
Evans checked the dog for injuries but did not see any to the dog, according to the affidavit. He asked Bradford if the dog has been fed that day and Bradford said it had not.
Evans notes in the affidavit he does not believe Bradford is financially capable to provide the dog with shelter, water, food or proper care, according to the affidavit. Since July 6, 2020, Bradford has been reported as abusing Angel four times at separate locations by separate witnesses or passersby.
Enid Animal Welfare was contacted and took custody of Angel, according to the affidavit. Evans told Bradford the dog was being seized and he was free to leave, but criminal charges could be filed against him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.