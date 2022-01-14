Twenty-three members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-04 AU at Vance Air Force Base graduated and received their wings Jan. 7 in a ceremony in the base auditorium.
They earned their wings in the T-6A Texan II as graduates of UPT 2.5, which awards pilots their wings in about six months. They now will move on to fly the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon.
Guest speaker was Col. George Vogel, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, Kan.
The 22nd ARW is one of the Air Force’s three core tanker wings. The wing operates KC-135 and KC-46 tankers and provides in-flight, all-weather aerial refueling for U.S. and allied aircraft.
Vogel commands more than 3,500 active duty Airmen. The 22nd ARW also is the host wing for the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Intelligence Wing and the Air Force Reserve’s 931st Air Refueling Wing.
Before coming to McConnell last June, Vogel was vice commander of the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base in Japan.
He has served in various positions at the squadron and wing levels. He also has served in the office of the Secretary of Defense, and congressional, combatant command and Air Force headquarters levels.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,900 hours in the KC-46A, KC-135R/T/RT, C-17A and T-37 aircraft.
