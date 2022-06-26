Leonardo’s is celebrating its 20th year of ringing in Independence Day with its 20th annual Hometown Celebration.
The event will be Saturday, July 2.
The festivities will begin at Adventure Quest at 10 a.m. and wrap up at noon, but families are welcome to play at Leonardo’s and Adventure Quest for the rest of the day. Admission is $5 for members and $9 for non-members. Everyone will pay at the gate of Adventure Quest that morning.
This classic summer event will be packed full of family fun. Activities include a traditional picnic menu, yard games, crafts, door prizes, and much more.
Live music from local musicians will be featured. The Adventure Quest outdoor park features a water table, where kids can both improve motor skills and cool off from the heat. Admission includes all activities, lunch, and admission to the museum and Adventure Quest for the remainder of the day.
“After the craziness of the past few years, this event will offer some good, down-home, small-town fun,” said executive director Tracy Bittle.
“So, bring the family out, and we will prep the picnic. You won’t want to miss the festivities, so tell a friend, bring a friend, and come celebrate our nation’s history at Leonardo’s.”
Leonardo’s is located on the corner of Maple and 2nd street in downtown Enid. Call (580) 233-ARTS, or visit www.leon ardos.org.
