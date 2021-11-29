First United Methodist Church is hosting Thom Whitaker’s annual music and poetry concert Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary at 401 W. Randolph, Enid. Christianne Chase will assist by reading poetry.
Whitaker has shared his musical talents with First United Methodist for more than 50 years. He completed a bachelor’s in music, with an emphasis in organ, and a bachelor’s in theater from Friends University, a master’s in music theater from Texas Christian University and doctorate dual degree in organ and harpsichord performance from North Texas State.
The concert will be played on the Rodgers/Reuter digital pipe organ that was installed in the sanctuary in 1972 shortly after Whitaker joined the staff. The organ has 96 ranks (the equivalent of 6,296 pipes) a digital console, four keyboards and an antiphonal (echo) organ in the balcony. The congregation honored Whitaker in September by dedicating the organ to him as part of his 50 years of service celebration.
A reception will follow the concert in the Wesley Chapel honoring Whitaker's retirement at the end of the year. The public is invited to attend.
