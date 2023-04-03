The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is hosting the 2023 Enid Author Fest on Saturday, April 15 , from 1 - 5 p.m.
The library will welcome author Sheldon Russell, the upcoming recipient of the Arrell Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award, to Enid Author Fest.
Russell is the author of 15 books, including his popular historical fiction series, the Hook Runyon Mystery Series. In addition to numerous other awards, Russell received the 2007 and 2018 Oklahoma Book Award for Fiction. Russell’s book, A Particular Madness, is also longlisted for the Dublin Literary Award by the Oklahoma Center for the Book. Russell retired as Professor Emeritus in 2000 at the University of Central Oklahoma.
For more information about the author festival, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/EnidAuthorFest. 120 West Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.