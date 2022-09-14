ENID, Okla. — This year’s Walk of Fame honorees will be recognized Saturday during an award ceremony as part of the Cherokee Strip Celebration.
City of Enid officials last week announced Elaine Johns and the late Joan Allen as the 2022 honorees, and the ceremony will be 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Nick Benson Ballroom at Stride Bank Center.
The Enid Walk of Fame award is bestowed to people who have demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community; have made an extraordinary contribution; or have performed an act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.
Each year, EnidCity Commission present the annual award during the Cherokee Strip Days celebration, which commemorates Enid’s early pioneer spirit and heritage.
As executive director and founder of the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veteran’s Park, Johns — also director of marketing and sales at Golden Oaks Village — is “well-known in the community as the veterans’ best friend because of her passion to bring recognition, assistance and respect to all veterans,” according to a city of Enid press release.
Johns, who also was 2014 Community Leader of the Year among many other accomplishments, said she was surprised to find out she was selected as one of this year’s Walk of Fame honorees.
She went to Stride Bank Center to see all of the past Walk of Fame honorees and said it was “daunting to stand there and look at all of those esteemed individuals who have been honored and remember their many contributions,” adding that it’s awesome that “ordinary people can do extraordinary things.”
But, Johns said, the credit goes to the “ordinary people who stand firm under rocket and heavy machine gunfire to rescue a wounded comrade;” “who put their lives on the line for folks they don’t know;” and “who sacrifice families for love of their country.”
“That’s who this award is in honor of — not me,” she said. “I’m honored and will humbly accept the award on behalf of all of our veterans, both past and present, who give us the freedoms we enjoy, and also all the volunteers, board members and organizations who’ve helped grow the veterans park.”
Allen, this year’s posthumous honoree, was “well-known in the community as an accomplished businesswoman, volunteer, violinist, nutritionist, pilot and philanthropist,” the release states.
Allen, who died June 14, 2019, supported many community projects during her lifetime, with her most passionate being Enid Symphony Orchestra, according to the release.
She also spent a lot of time at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark, which she and her husband Paul helped build and which was named in honor of their late son David.
Paul, who also was a Walk of Fame honoree in 2000, said he felt happy and proud that his wife was selected as an honoree this year and thinks the award honors her and her accomplishments in life.
“I could talk for hours about her,” Paul said, adding that they were married for 61 years before she passed. “She was so smart and dedicated and took care of everybody. … There’s really nobody who could ever do much more than she did.”
The public is invited to attend the Walk of Fame ceremony honoring the two women on Saturday.
Many downtown streets will be barricaded for the Cherokee Strip Parade, which starts at 10:30 a.m. Attendees for the Walk of Fame ceremony can access Stride Bank Center by way of the preferred barrier at the Garriot and Independence intersection, or by any other police-assisted barricades, according to the release.
For more information about the Walk of Fame award, past honorees and biographies of the 2022 honorees, visit www.enid.org/walkoffame.
