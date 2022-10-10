The Enid News & Eagle is seeking Enid and Northwest Oklahomans who have given their time and service to the community as the 2022 edition of Pillar of the Plains nominations get under way.
The Pillar of the Plains recognition has become one of the most prominent community recognitions that can be achieved, said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher.
“Every year, we seek to celebrate people in our community who have been leaders in their churches, their community organizations, their businesses and who have contributed to the overall greater good of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma,” Allen said. “We call these achievers Pillars of the Plains because they are stalwart supporters of our community who have made our community a better place to live.”
The News & Eagle created Pillar of the Plains in 2003 with the idea of recognizing local people for their service to the community. Each year, the newspaper asks community members to nominate people they believe deserve to be recognized.
Last year’s Pillar of the Plains recipient was Clayton Nolen, longtime educator and volunteer. Finalists for the honor last year were Connie Sturgeon, franchisee of Chick Fil A and Krista Roberts, CEO of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Anyone can make a nomination, Allen said. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 11 and nominations may be mailed to the Enid News & Eagle at 227 W. Broadway, PO Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702 or emailed to callen@enidnews.com.
Nominations should include the name and phone number of both the nominee and the person making the nomination. The nomination should include detailed information about activities in which the nominee is involved, plus a testimonial about why the person should be recognized as a Pillar of the Plains.
Other past recipients include Bert Mackie, the late Lee Thompson, Janet Cordell, the late Lew Ward, Dr. Charles Ogle, Becky Cummings, Dr. Jerry Blankenship, April Danahy, Doug Frantz, Martie Oyler, Gail Wynne, Paul Allen, Cheryl Evans, Dr. Barry Pollard, Jim State, Cheri Ezzell and Myra Ward.
