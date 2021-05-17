2021 Tri-State results

Here are the 2021 Tri-State Music Festival individual and group performance results.
CLICK the image to open multi-page PDF of results or to download file:
Here are the 2021 Tri-State Music Festival individual and group performance results.
CLICK the image to open multi-page PDF of results or to download file:
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.