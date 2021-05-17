You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

2021 Tri-State results

  • 1 min to read

Here are the 2021 Tri-State Music Festival individual and group performance results.

CLICK the image to open multi-page PDF of results or to download file:

Download PDF 2021 Tri-State results

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you