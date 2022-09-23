Twenty members of Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-15 at Vance Air Force Base received their wings Sept. 16 at the base auditorium.
Class members earned their wings flying the T-6A Texan II and now will continue training at Vance flying either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon.
The speaker was Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance.
He has been wing commander since February 2021. He leads more than 2,700 personnel conducting specialized undergraduate pilot training for more than 400 Air Force and allied student pilots each year. The wing operates more than 200 aircraft, flies more than 55,000 sorties and logs more than 80,000 flying hours each year.
He is also responsible for executing $550 million in flying and base operations contracts.
Before becoming 71st FTW commander, Johnson was vice commander from December 2018.
He graduated from San Francisco State University and received his commission as a distinguished graduate from the University of California at Berkeley in 1999. His service and leadership experience spans several operational and staff positions at the squadron, wing and joint staff levels. He is a graduate of Air Mobility Command’s Phoenix Mobility program and the Defense Legislative Fellowship. He served as joint staff; J-5, strategic plans and policy action officer; executive assistant to the director, Pakistan Afghanistan coordination cell; and international training, education and policy division chief, under the director of policy, programs and strategy, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs).
Johnson is a command pilot with more than 3,300 hours in the T-37, T-1, T-6 and KC-10.
Award winners for Class 22-15 were:
• Academic Award: Capt. Vincent T. Stack.
• Leadership Awards: Capt. Vincent T. Stack and 2nd Lt. Jesse H. Fenner.
• Flying Training Award: Capt. Vincent T. Stack.
• Distinguished Graduates: Capt. Vincent T. Stack and 2nd Lt. Jesse H. Fenner.
• AETC Commander’s Trophy: Capt. Vincent T. Stack.
• Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Owen A. White and 2nd Lt. Shane C. Williams.
