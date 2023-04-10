WOODS COUNTY, Okla. — Two firefighters from Waynoka Fire Department were injured over the weekend while battling a wildfire east of Waynoka in Woods County.
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, Alva Fire Department Chief Bryan Miller told Marty Logan with News 9 that the two WFD firefighters had been working on a heavy, involved flank fire when the truck they were in got stuck, and they had to take an escape route.
"The fire was burning with heavy intensity and heavy fuel at the time, which ended up burning one of the firefighters on his arms and hands," Miller said in the video posted on Facebook.
Miller said in the video that the two made it to a roadway and were transported by Alva EMS and Waynoka EMS to receive care. One of the two firefighters went to Share Medical Center in Alva for evaluation and had no visible burns but had some trouble breathing.
The other firefighter, who had burn injuries on his arms and hands and had smoke inhalation, was ultimately flown via helicopter to a burn unit at another hospital, Miller told Logan.
The fire, which was near Canadian Road between County Road 430 and County Road 440, was contained as of Saturday night, Miller said in the video.
He added that the fire burned approximately 1.5 miles up to Carter Road.
In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, WFD asked for prayers after its two firefighters — whose names haven't been released — were injured, saying one of the two was home and resting and the other was still in the hospital fighting his injuries.
The News & Eagle reached out to WFD Monday afternoon for an update but did not get a response by press time.
