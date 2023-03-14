OAKWOOD, Okla. — Three people have died of injuries suffered Monday, March 13, 2023, in an accident involving two semis in Dewey County.
The dead include the drivers of the two semis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. They were identified as Kordan D. Sandridge, 29, of Lewisville, Texas, and Martin Rodriguez-Rojo, 39, of Liberal, Kansas.
Sandridge's passenger, Lezzionne S. Dedner, 21, of Lewisville, died Tuesday afternoon of her injuries in Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, according to OHP. She had been flown to Integris after the accident with trunk injuries.
The accident happened at 1:54 p.m. Monday on U.S. 270.
According to an OHP report, Sandridge was driving a 2016 International semi north on U.S. 270 when he went left of center and collided head-on with a 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by Rodriguez-Rojo. A third vehicle, a 2012 Ford Econoline van, driven by Zhan Lin, 50, of Mooreland, went off the road to avoid the wreckage.
Lin and his passenger, Hung C. Hsien, of Mooreland, were not injured, according to OHP.
The condition of the two semi drivers, is under investigation, according to OHP, as is the cause of the accident.
