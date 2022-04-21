ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid will celebrate Arbor Day with an annual tree-planting ceremony in one week.
The community event, hosted annually by Enid Tree Board, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Enid Skate Park, 124 N. Fifth.
City officials, members of the Tree Board and students from Longfellow Middle School will be in attendance to plant two trees: an autumn blaze maple and a corkscrew willow, said Mandi O’Dea, Tree Board liaison and accountant with the city of Enid.
“Those two trees should add plenty of shade (at the skate park),” O’Dea said. “Additionally, the Tree Board picked out (tree) colors that would complement the mural there.”
O’Dea said community members of all ages are invited to the Arbor Day celebration to witness the trees being planted — “the start of something great.”
Trees have multiple benefits, like providing oxygen and shade, fighting air pollution blocking wind and preventing erosion.
In addition to the tree-planting ceremony, the city of Enid is celebrating its 14th year as a designated Tree City USA.
To become a designated Tree City USA, communities have to meet four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day, according to Arbor Day Foundation.
The Tree Board, which is comprised of five members and was “created to develop a written plan for the care, preservation, planting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs on public property,” has a “Tree Care and Selection Guide” that tells how to plant and take care of trees and lists the best and worst trees for Enid.
Some of the best trees for Enid are bald cypresses, cedar elms, hackberries, lacebark elms, Chinese pistaches, Shumard oaks, Shantung maples, bur oaks, loblolly pines, Oklahoma redbuds, American hollies and Caddo sugar maples.
Trees that are not compatible in the Enid area include silver maples, cottonwoods, dogwoods, Bradford pears, pin, water and willow oaks, Japanese black, Japanese red and Austrian pines, azaleas, rhododendrons, some hollies and many more not listed in the guide.
For more information about the Tree Board, visit www.enid.org/government/boards-commissioners/tree-board or www.facebook.com/enidtree.board, or contact O’Dea by calling (580) 616-7281.
Any businesses or organizations that want to be involved with future Arbor Day events or any tree-planting ceremonies, or want information about the best trees to plant in Enid, can also contact the Tree Board.
