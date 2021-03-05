ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff's Office grew by two new deputies after they were sworn in earlier this week.
Sheriff Cory Rink swore in deputies Robert Elliott and David Hadley on Monday at the sheriff's office. The deputies are joining what they both called the "family-oriented" office of 22 deputies, including Rink, and are ready to serve their communities and get out into the 1,060-square-mile county.
"It's my calling," Hadley said. "I really wanted to be there."
Elliott is currently working the night shift patrol, having begun his field training officer program on Feb. 1, and Hadley began his FTO program March 1 and is learning the ropes from sergeants with the sheriff's office.
Elliott worked with Enid Police Department for four years before deciding he wanted a change of pace and joined the sheriff's office. Originally from Charleston, S.C., Elliott is most excited about being able to get out of city limits.
"I'm used to towns and cities that are bigger than Oklahoma City or about as big as OKC, so getting out and being able to explore some of the rural side of the county has probably been my most favorite part," Elliott said. "Seeing the vast differences between some of the towns outside of Enid has been really interesting."
Hadley, a Lahoma native who went to Cimarron Public Schools, agreed, saying he's looking forward to "helping out the smaller communities" and serve the area he grew up in.
"I can put my time and effort into Garber, Lahoma, Carrier — these areas versus just one little town," Hadley said.
Elliott is looking forward to moving around the agency, with aspirations of being a K-9 handler, something he has wanted to do since he became involved in law enforcement and dreamed about as a kid — and he thinks the sheriff's office will give him those opportunities.
Both men said the sheriff's office is where they want to stay. Hadley, who served in the Air Force and began his law enforcement career with North Enid Police Department, said he wants to make the sheriff's office his career "for the next 30 years."
"This is probably going to be where I'm going to end my career," Elliott said.
After working with them during their first week after being sworn in, Rink is confident they will each bring their past different experiences to the sheriff's office and will succeed.
"I think they're going to do a good job for the sheriff's office — there's no doubt about it," Rink said.
