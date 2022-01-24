ENID, Okla. — Road closures near the intersection of Willow and Cleveland will be in place for another two to three weeks, as crews are halfway done tying in a new waterline ahead of another street-widening project.
The eastbound side of Willow and northbound lane of Cleveland have been closed for the last two weeks as city contractors have been connecting the line crossing the intersection, Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Monday.
Gilbert said in a Facebook Live video Monday that street crews were pouring concrete earlier in the day; once that’s cured, they will move to the other side of the streets to finish relocating utilities. Base construction is complete on the drainage channel behind Jumbo Foods and other Willow Plaza businesses on Autry Technology Center-owned property.
He said the city couldn’t shut down the entire intersection during the project because of heavy traffic already in the area.
The four-way stop, which already has been widened, has three work zones combined on both streets.
“It is unfortunate that there’s some inconvenience, so be careful, approach that intersection with caution,” Gilbert said. “We’re trying to get that done as quickly as we can because we don’t want the disruption any longer than we have to have it.”
Low temperatures briefly delayed the tie-in work over the last week and a half, city engineering staff had said during a commission meeting Thursday.
City commissioners had criticized the engineering department for lack of communication about when the utility work began.
“It’s an inconvenience and it’s scary to get funneled into there, especially at night,” Commissioner Rob Stallings said. “You guys just didn’t do a very good job of giving us information to the community that it was fixing to happen, or anything about it.”
Work will begin later this year to widen more of North Cleveland to four lanes from the BNSF railroad crossing to Willow, continuing the widening from Chestnut. Gilbert said the street also would be expanded down to the Maple-Elm area.
