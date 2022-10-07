Friday quakes

DOVER, Okla. — The Dover area was rattled by two more earthquakes Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

The first one happened at 1:21 p.m. and measured magnitude 3.3. It was centered about 2.9 miles south-southeast of Dover, according to U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 3.1 miles deep.

The second happened at p.m. It measured magnitude 3.2 and was centered about 2.7 miles south-southeast of Dover. It was about .61 of a mile deep.

A cluster of more than 30 quakes in the area prompted Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop well completion operations in the area.

