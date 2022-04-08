Two men have been sentenced to prison following an investigation by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into oilfield thefts in Alfalfa and Grant counties.
Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI's assistance with the investigation on July 21, 2021.
Two days earlier, the sheriff’s office had arrested Neal Scrimsher, 50, and Harold Willson, 34, after receiving a tip that they were driving around with a trailer full of oilfield equipment and copper wire, according to an OSBI news release. Because of ongoing thefts in Alfalfa and Grant counties, Alfalfa County requested assistance from OSBI’s Special Investigations Unit.
In January, Scrimsher pleaded no contest to one charge of knowingly concealing stolen property, and in March received a 27-year sentence to be served in custody of Oklahoma Department of Corrections, according to OSBI. Willson pleaded guilty to one charge of knowingly concealing stolen property in March and received a 30-year sentence.
