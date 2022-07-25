ENID, Okla. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night.
According to an Enid Police Department report, around 9:22 p.m. July 24, 2022, Kennetha Stanbrough, 37, of Ponca City, was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger east at 1400 E. Garriott near 15th when she started to slow down to speak with a passerby in the grass.
The report states 18-year-old Austin Shaddy, of Enid, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry behind Stanbrough and did not see her vehicle slow down, rear-ending it.
Stanbrough said she saw Shaddy's vehicle not slowing down and attempted to accelerate, but her vehicle was struck before she could move, according to the report.
Shaddy said Stanbrough slammed on the brakes to stop, causing him to rear-end her vehicle, the report states. A witness said Stanbrough's vehicle was almost stopped but accelerated to avoid getting hit by Shaddy's vehicle.
Stanbrough was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating head injuries, according to the report.
There were two passengers, both of Enid, in Shaddy's vehicle, and one, a 16-year-old, was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary's with non-incapacitating legs injuries. The other passenger refused treatment, according to the report.
According to the report, the condition of both drivers was apparently normal. Shaddy and his two passengers were wearing seat belts, and Stanbrough was not.
Both vehicles were towed due to damage, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.