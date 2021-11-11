KINGFISHER, Okla. — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2021, after the armored truck they were in went off the roadway and rolled into a barbed wire fence northwest of Kingfisher, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Evander Yanito, 30, of Chickasha, and Nicole Gonzalez, 30, of Oklahoma City, were taken via ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition — Yanito for internal and external trunk injuries and Gonzalez for unknown injuries, an OHP report states.
Yanito was driving a 2020 IC Corp armored truck south on a county road approximately 5 miles north and 1.5 miles west of Kingfisher just after 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle departed the roadway, the report states. Yanito lost control of the vehicle, which rolled three-quarters of a time into a barbed wire fence. Kingfisher Fire and EMS extricated Yanito, the report states.
The driver’s condition was listed as “apparently normal,” and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
