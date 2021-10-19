LAVERNE, Okla. — Two people were injured when a 1998 Dodge Durango rear-ended a 2015 Mack Semi about two miles west of this Harper County community Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Gary Taylor, 53, of Amarillo, Texas, told troopers he was the passenger of the Durango driven by Rena Spray, 34, of Laverne, who was on her phone when she failed to yield to the semi, which was turning onto a county road in front of her, according to an OHP report. The vehicle struck the rear of the trailer at about 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of county roads 1730 and 21.
Taylor was transported via air to St. John’s Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was listed in stable condition with injuries to his lower extremities, according to the report. Spray was treated and released from Harper County Hospital. The driver of the semi, Dean Sames, 46, of Laverne, was not injured.
OHP lists the drivers’ conditions as normal and “inattentive driving” as the cause of the collision. Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, according to the OHP report.
