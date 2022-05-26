ENID, Okla. — Two people are facing child neglect charges after allegedly being found unresponsive inside a vehicle with two children earlier this week.
Thomas Sam, 30, and Lindsay Samson, 48, were arrested Sunday night on complaints of public intoxication and child neglect and charged Tuesday with two counts each of child neglect.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police and Fire Department personnel responded to 3826 W. Garriott in reference to two unresponsive adults located inside the cab of a vehicle.
Police approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and found an unresponsive man, later identified as Sam. Sgt. Nicole Binckley attempted to wake Sam up by shaking his arm, which had no effect, the affidavit states.
Firefighters then performed multiple sternal rubs on Sam, who would briefly open his eyes then return to sleep, according to the affidavit. As medical staff attended to Sam, Officer Ashley Milton walked to the passenger’s side of the vehicle and noticed a woman standing next to the vehicle, holding a child’s hand.
Milton told the woman, later identified as Samson, to stop, and Samson said, “The car is stuck,” the affidavit states. Milton then opened the passenger’s side door and immediately noticed two open cans of beer in the center cupholders and a case of beer in the floor board on the passenger’s side.
According to the affidavit, Milton asked Samson if she had consumed any of the beverages, and Samson said, “No.”
Milton spoke with an Arby’s employee, who had reported the situation. The employee said she had seen an unaccompanied little boy “running around a car, opening and shutting doors,” which the employee considered odd, according to the affidavit.
The employee said she asked the boy if he needed anything when she saw another little boy “screaming” inside the vehicle. The first boy said the screaming child needed to use the bathroom, and the employee “attempted to wake the sleeping parents,” the affidavit states.
When the employee was unable to wake them up, she took the boy to the restroom, and when she checked on him, she noticed diarrhea on the floor and all over the boy’s legs, according to the affidavit. The employee cleaned his legs, and by the time she walked back to the vehicle, police and firefighters were on scene.
Once Life EMS brought out a gurney to transport Sam to a hospital, he became conscious and exited the vehicle. While seated on the gurney, Sam said the beers in the cupholders were “from like now,” but that he wasn’t drinking earlier.
According to the affidavit, while Sam was seated on the gurney, Milton noticed a “strong smell of intoxicants” on him and that Sam’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery. Milton asked Sam if he had consumed only the two beers inside the vehicle, and Sam replied, “That was my eighth can.”
Milton repeated, “That was your eighth can?” back to Sam, and according to the affidavit, Sam nodded his head up and down, which Milton interpreted as a “yes.” Milton asked Sam when he started drinking, and Sam replied, “After after earlier.”
After placing Sam into a police vehicle, Milton said Binckley told her one of the boys, who was 5 years old, had complained of stomach pain, so Life EMS checked on the boy, who had pointed to his stomach and said, “Hurt, hurt,” when Milton approached him, the affidavit states.
Milton asked Samson and asked her when was the last time she “drank alcohol,” and Samson replied, “No,” and, “Only him,” according to the affidavit. Samson continued placing the blame on Sam and said he “placed the beers on her side” and that he was the only one who had been drinking.
Samson later admitted to “drinking” and to being “drunk at the bar,” as well as mentioned she had been drinking since 6 a.m., according to the affidavit.
Both Sam and Samson were transported to Garfield County Detention Facility, and Milton said in the affidavit that there was an “overwhelming smell of intoxicants” coming from the backseat.
According to online court records, Sam and Samson both appeared at Garfield County Court House on Thursday — Samson with an interpreter — and both of their bonds were set at $10,000.
