ENID, Okla. — Two Enid students were among the Oklahomans named recipients of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Recent graduates Elsa Stewart, Enid High School, and Holden Caldwell, Oklahoma Bible Academy, were the local recipients. Stewart plans to attend the University of Utah, with a probably career field of urban/city planning, according to a news release from National Merit Scholarship Corp. Caldwell plans to attend the University of Tulsa and study law.
Each sponsor college selected its recipients from the list of National Merit finalists. There are more than 3,000 scholarships provided nationwide.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2023 competition to more than 3,800.
This year, 153 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 81 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
College-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners announced today are a part of the distinguished group of more than 7,140 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $28 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2500 Scholarships.
High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, more than 16,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance. From the semifinalist group, more than 15,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2023.
NMSC, a nonprofit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships provided each year are made possible by the support of approximately 340 independent corporate and college sponsors.
