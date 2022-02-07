ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men were injured Sunday morning in an utility vehicle accident on a private drive north of Enid.
Bret Brickman, 61, and Terrel Snyder, 62, were admitted to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in stable condition, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Brickman had a head injury, while Snyder had trunk and arm injuries.
The accident happened at 11:45 a.m. at 8500 N. U.S. 81, about 1.5 miles north of Enid.
According to the report, Brickman was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger 1000 east on a private drive when he lost control on a patch of ice. The vehicle rolled three-quarters of a time, coming to rest on the driver's side.
The report listed the driver's condition as apparently normal and the cause of the accident as unsafe speed for ice on the drive. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.
