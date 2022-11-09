ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the intersection of U.S. 412 and 78th, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Sean Jay Holt, 53, was driving a 2009 Honda Element north on 78th when he failed to yield at the stop sign and turned in front of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lyle B. Reinhardt, 78, according to the OHP report.
Holt, who was pinned in his vehicle for an hour, was taken via ambulance to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and stabilized for internal trunk and leg injuries before being transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the report states.
Reinhardt was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted in stable condition for internal trunk injuries, the OHP reports.
The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles and were both wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.