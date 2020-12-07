Enid Police Department took a report Sunday of two children being bitten by a loose dog at Monsees Park, in the 1700 block of West James.
EPD Officer William Butler was dispatched to the park at about 2:53 p.m. Sunday after the department received a report of a dog biting two children.
According to the report, Butler contacted a man in the park who stated a “German shepherd looking dog” bit his stepchild, and that the man had fired one shot from his 9mm pistol at the dog, but “he did not hear the dog yelp or make any sounds and it took off running northwest on the railroad tracks.”
Butler located one of the bite victims, a girl, at Xpress Wellness. She told Butler she “heard a boy screaming for help and saw a dog biting him” at the park, and she ran to help the boy, and the dog then turned on her, biting her on the left buttocks.
The girl required antibiotics and was instructed to keep the area clean, but did not require stitches, according to the report.
The first child — the boy initially attacked by the dog — was located at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, according to the report.
He told Butler he was running up and down the hills in the park when the dog attacked him and bit him on the left shoulder and arm. The boy required several stitches, antibiotics, pain management medication and wound cleaning, according to Butler’s report.
The dog believed to have been involved in the incident was located in a yard near the park, during Butler’s initial contact with the reporting individual.
According to the report, the dog’s owner did not know his dogs were out. The owner surrendered the dog to Enid Animal Control for a period of 10 days’ quarantine and was cited for dangerous animals.
The parents of both children bitten in the incident declined to file a complaint for animals running at large, since the owner already had been fined and the dog impounded, according to the report.
