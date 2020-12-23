ENID, Okla. — Two people who were charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with a home invasion on Jan. 31 waived their preliminary hearings on Monday.
Damon Lee Robinson, 20, and Rico Lamar Stennis, 18, both of Enid, are each facing a single count of first-degree murder and a single count of conspiracy. The murder charges accuse the two of acting in concert with 14-year-old Ezavier Condit and causing Condit’s death during the commission of a first-degree burglary, and is punishable by life, life without parole or death.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, in this case a first-degree burglary, other people involved in the commission of the crime can be charged with murder.
Robinson waived his rights to a preliminary hearing so he might enter a plea bargain of no more than 25 years for the murder charge and two months or less for the conspiracy charge, according to Garfield County District Court documents.
Court documents show that Robinson’s arraignment date is set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 20201.
Stennis also waived his preliminary hearing so he might enter a plea to the charges of murder and conspiracy at a later time. Stennis’ counsel also filed a motion on Dec. 21 to certify him as a juvenile and/or youthful offender, according to court documents. Stennis was 17 when the crime occurred.
At 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 31, Enid Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible burglary at 1602 E. Park, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The west door had been kicked open, officers learned, but the person who entered had left. The burglary was captured on video installed in the house.
Later, at 3:18 a.m., officers responded to a second call of a possible burglary at the same address, the affidavit states. Officers learned the door had been kicked open again and the resident, Olivia Jaid Hollis-Boegle, who also has been charged, said three people were there the second time.
In an affidavit filed in the case, Hollis-Boegle said she fired the first shot while they were standing in her doorway and fired the second shot as she was stepping outside her doorway. She said the three were running north. She fired a third shot at them, and she didn’t think she hit any of them.
Officers found Condit, who appeared dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, lying approximately half a block north. He was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m., according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said that in a Feb. 19, 2020, interview, Robinson told EPD he and Condit had gone to the house to get marijuana to smoke. The affidavit said Hollis-Boegle has a medical marijuana card and works at a marijuana farm around the Waynoka area.
In a separate interview on Feb. 26, Stennis told officers Hollis-Boegle had kicked him out of the Park residence on Jan. 29. Stennis said he was mad at Hollis-Boegle for kicking him out and contacted Robinson to see if he could “hit a lick” and told Robinson where the cash and drugs were located in the house, the affidavit said.
In August, Hollis-Boegle was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, kept or used, one count of possessing a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of employing minors in drug crimes.
Hollis-Boegle’s preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021, according to court documents.
