ENID, Okla. — Two people were arrested last week after an investigation led law enforcement to seize more than $26,000 worth of methamphetamine.
According to an Enid Police Department press release, on Feb. 1, 2023, EPD Narcotics detectives, along with Department of Homeland Security Investigative Services, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, took part in an investigation of aggravated drug trafficking.
EPD Narcotics detectives and agents from OBN seized more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine, seven firearms and $5,000 in currency, resulting in the two arrests, according to police.
Bryan S. Kelley, 48, was arrested on complaints of trafficking, endeavoring to traffic a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, maintaining a disorderly house, possession of a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug proceeds.
Jewellia Dobson, 44, was arrested on a complaint of possession of a CDS and other unrelated warrants.
During the afternoon of Feb. 1, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 1414 E. Elm, the release states. Dobson was taken into custody at the residence, and Kelley was located at another location and taken into custody.
According to EPD, the estimated street wholesale value of the methamphetamine is more than $26,000.
“We wish to thank Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Homeland Security Investigative Services for their due diligence and assistance in keeping illegal narcotics off the streets of Enid,” the release states.
The investigation is ongoing.
