ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 continues to spread in the state, with 2,667 new cases and 12 more deaths, including a Wakita woman in the 65 and older age group, reported Friday.
The 1.8% increase brought the total number of cases to 147,358 and increased the daily average cases in Garfield County to the point where it triggered Enid Public Schools to shut the doors on its buildings to students and start distance learning next week.
Of the statewide cases — which saw their highest increase not counting a two-day weekend bump of 4,507 due to new and backlogged cases — 24,091 were active, a single-day increase of 1,307, and 121,774 recovered, including 1,348 since Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma was higher than the national average in number of new cases, 1.8% to 1.5%; deaths, .8% to .6%; and active cases, 5.7% to 1.6%, but below the nation in number of recovered cases, 1.1% to 1.4%, according to data on the OSDH website.
Nationally, there have been 10.5 million cases of the virus, with 6.25 million active. There have been nearly 243,000 Americans die of the virus, with 1,493 of those Oklahomans since the first case was confirmed in the state March 6.
In addition to the Grant County death, eight more of those reported in the state on Friday were in the 65 and older age group: two women and a man from Oklahoma County, women from Kay, Kiowa, Payne and Tulsa counties and a Custer County man. Deaths in the 50-64 age group were women from Payne and Tulsa counties and a Comanche County man.
Total cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma reached 10,106 on Friday, a single-day increase of 76. Of those, 1,247 were in hospitals as of Friday evening, a single-day decrease of 32, with 362 were in intensive care, an increase of 12, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,044 individuals seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to that report who self-quarantined.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 19 patients positive for COVID-19, a decrease of three, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center maintained 15 patients with the virus on Friday.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 12% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Friday. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 69 cases, a decrease of one, and eight under investigation for the virus.
Garfield County saw an increase of 27 cases for a cumulative 2,915 cases, with 382 of those active and 2,502 recovered. There have been 31 deaths due to COVID-19 or its complications in the county, according to OSDH, but the department has officially reported 32 deaths in Enid. The discrepancy continues under investigation by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said Friday. OSDH has not confirmed any deaths in other Garfield County towns.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday also included 25 in Woodward, 17 each in Kingfisher and Noble, four each in Alfalfa, Grant and Major and two in Woods, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 24 in Woodward, nine in Billings, seven each in Alva and Hennessey, four in Okarche, three each in Fairview, Helena and Pond Creek, two in Cashion and one each in Garber, Goltry, Hillsdale, Jet, Medford and Sharon.
State numbers
OSDH reported 1,816,690 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,653,599, or 91% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.72% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 77,104 Oklahoma women and 70,200 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Friday. There were 54 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 808 new cases confirmed Friday, made up 34% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 583 in the 36-49 age group, 540 in the 50-64 age group, 368 in the 65 and older age group, 332 in the 5-17 age group and 39 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 2,710 in the 0-4 age group, 14,668 in the 5-17 age group, 49,970 in the 18-35 age group, 31,169 in the 36-49 age group, 27,321 in the 50-64 age group and 20,917 in the 65 and older age group. There were 10 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,493 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,204 have been 65 and older and 230 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 43 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 848, than women, 645, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 257 in Oklahoma County; 233 in Tulsa County; 114 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 33 in Wagoner County; 31 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 29 in Muskogee County; 27 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore County; 24 each in Canadian and Comanche counties; 23 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Ottawa, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Jackson County; 19 in Kay County; 18 in Grady County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Osage counties; 16 each in Beckham, McClain and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 in McIntosh County; 11 each in Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Stephens County; nine each in Cherokee and Custer counties; eight each in Garvin, Greer and Pontotoc counties; seven each in Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Kingfisher, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,915 cases, 2,502 recovered, 382 active and 31 deaths, all from Enid;
• Woodward with 1,457 cases, 1,305 recovered, 146 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 681 cases, 591 recovered, 84 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 302 cases, 208 recovered, 91 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 299 cases, 209 recovered, 88 active and two deaths not listed from populous cities or towns;
• Woods with 286 cases, 203 recovered, 82 active and one death from Alva;
• Blaine with 272 cases, 230 recovered, 40 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 162 cases, 137 recovered and 25 active;
• Grant with 155 cases, 121 recovered, 31 active and three deaths, two from Wakita and one from Deer Creek.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,667 in Enid (350 active); 895 Fort Supply (four active); 459 in Woodward (124 active); 293 in Kingfisher (36 active); 251 in Alva (73 active); 219 in Hennessey (22 active); 180 in Fairview (59 active); 107 in Watonga (24 active); 87 in Okarche (19 active); 67 in Helena (five active); 56 each in Mooreland (nine active) and Pond Creek (14 active); 52 in Garber (five active); 48 in Cashion (nine active); 47 in Cherokee (nine active); 46 in Canton (six active), Lahoma (six active) and Waukomis (four active); 42 in Ringwood (14 active); 40 in Medford (nine active); 39 in Billings (21 active); 37 in Dover; 36 in Okeene (two active); 34 in Seiling (11 active); 23 in Cleo Springs (nine active); 22 in Wakita (one active); 21 in Covington (four active); 18 in Ames (two active); 17 in Fairmont; 16 each in Meno (three active) and Waynoka (four active); 15 each in Kremlin (three active), Longdale (two active) and Nash (one active); 13 each in Burlington and Mulhall (two active); 12 in Lamont (two active); 11 each in Aline (nine active) and Orlando (two active); 10 each in Jet (one active) and Sharon (five active); nine in Drummond (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Marshall (two active); seven each in Freedom (two active) and Hunter; six each in Hitchcock and Hillsdale (one active); five in Goltry; and four each in Dacoma (three active) and Deer Creek (two active), according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,344 cases, with 1,152 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,294 cases, with 1,110 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
