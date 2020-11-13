daily covid photo 11.12.20
ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 continues to spread in the state, with 2,667 new cases and 12 more deaths, including a Wakita woman in the 65 and older age group, reported Friday.

The 1.8% increase brought the total number of cases to 147,358 and increased the daily average cases in Garfield County to the point where it triggered Enid Public Schools to shut the doors on its buildings to students and start distance learning next week.

Of the statewide cases — which saw their highest increase not counting a two-day weekend bump of 4,507 due to new and backlogged cases — 24,091 were active, a single-day increase of 1,307, and 121,774 recovered, including 1,348 since Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Oklahoma was higher than the national average in number of new cases, 1.8% to 1.5%; deaths, .8% to .6%; and active cases, 5.7% to 1.6%, but below the nation in number of recovered cases, 1.1% to 1.4%, according to data on the OSDH website.

Nationally, there have been 10.5 million cases of the virus, with 6.25 million active. There have been nearly 243,000 Americans die of the virus, with 1,493 of those Oklahomans since the first case was confirmed in the state March 6.

In addition to the Grant County death, eight more of those reported in the state on Friday were in the 65 and older age group: two women and a man from Oklahoma County, women from Kay, Kiowa, Payne and Tulsa counties and a Custer County man. Deaths in the 50-64 age group were women from Payne and Tulsa counties and a Comanche County man.

Total cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma reached 10,106 on Friday, a single-day increase of 76. Of those, 1,247 were in hospitals as of Friday evening, a single-day decrease of 32, with 362 were in intensive care, an increase of 12, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,044 individuals seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to that report who self-quarantined.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 19 patients positive for COVID-19, a decrease of three, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center maintained 15 patients with the virus on Friday.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 12% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Friday. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 69 cases, a decrease of one, and eight under investigation for the virus.

Garfield County saw an increase of 27 cases for a cumulative 2,915 cases, with 382 of those active and 2,502 recovered. There have been 31 deaths due to COVID-19 or its complications in the county, according to OSDH, but the department has officially reported 32 deaths in Enid. The discrepancy continues under investigation by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said Friday. OSDH has not confirmed any deaths in other Garfield County towns.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday also included 25 in Woodward, 17 each in Kingfisher and Noble, four each in Alfalfa, Grant and Major and two in Woods, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 24 in Woodward, nine in Billings, seven each in Alva and Hennessey, four in Okarche, three each in Fairview, Helena and Pond Creek, two in Cashion and one each in Garber, Goltry, Hillsdale, Jet, Medford and Sharon.

State numbers

OSDH reported 1,816,690 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,653,599, or 91% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.72% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 77,104 Oklahoma women and 70,200 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Friday. There were 54 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 808 new cases confirmed Friday, made up 34% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 583 in the 36-49 age group, 540 in the 50-64 age group, 368 in the 65 and older age group, 332 in the 5-17 age group and 39 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 2,710 in the 0-4 age group, 14,668 in the 5-17 age group, 49,970 in the 18-35 age group, 31,169 in the 36-49 age group, 27,321 in the 50-64 age group and 20,917 in the 65 and older age group. There were 10 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,493 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,204 have been 65 and older and 230 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 43 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 848, than women, 645, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 257 in Oklahoma County; 233 in Tulsa County; 114 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 33 in Wagoner County; 31 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 29 in Muskogee County; 27 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore County; 24 each in Canadian and Comanche counties; 23 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Ottawa, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Jackson County; 19 in Kay County; 18 in Grady County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Osage counties; 16 each in Beckham, McClain and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 in McIntosh County; 11 each in Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Stephens County; nine each in Cherokee and Custer counties; eight each in Garvin, Greer and Pontotoc counties; seven each in Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Kingfisher, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,915 cases, 2,502 recovered, 382 active and 31 deaths, all from Enid;

• Woodward with 1,457 cases, 1,305 recovered, 146 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 681 cases, 591 recovered, 84 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 302 cases, 208 recovered, 91 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Major with 299 cases, 209 recovered, 88 active and two deaths not listed from populous cities or towns;

• Woods with 286 cases, 203 recovered, 82 active and one death from Alva;

• Blaine with 272 cases, 230 recovered, 40 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 162 cases, 137 recovered and 25 active;

• Grant with 155 cases, 121 recovered, 31 active and three deaths, two from Wakita and one from Deer Creek.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,667 in Enid (350 active); 895 Fort Supply (four active); 459 in Woodward (124 active); 293 in Kingfisher (36 active); 251 in Alva (73 active); 219 in Hennessey (22 active); 180 in Fairview (59 active); 107 in Watonga (24 active); 87 in Okarche (19 active); 67 in Helena (five active); 56 each in Mooreland (nine active) and Pond Creek (14 active); 52 in Garber (five active); 48 in Cashion (nine active); 47 in Cherokee (nine active); 46 in Canton (six active), Lahoma (six active) and Waukomis (four active); 42 in Ringwood (14 active); 40 in Medford (nine active); 39 in Billings (21 active); 37 in Dover; 36 in Okeene (two active); 34 in Seiling (11 active); 23 in Cleo Springs (nine active); 22 in Wakita (one active); 21 in Covington (four active); 18 in Ames (two active); 17 in Fairmont; 16 each in Meno (three active) and Waynoka (four active); 15 each in Kremlin (three active), Longdale (two active) and Nash (one active); 13 each in Burlington and Mulhall (two active); 12 in Lamont (two active); 11 each in Aline (nine active) and Orlando (two active); 10 each in Jet (one active) and Sharon (five active); nine in Drummond (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Marshall (two active); seven each in Freedom (two active) and Hunter; six each in Hitchcock and Hillsdale (one active); five in Goltry; and four each in Dacoma (three active) and Deer Creek (two active), according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,344 cases, with 1,152 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,294 cases, with 1,110 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.13.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 29737 257 24051 2020-11-13
TULSA 26064 233 22280 2020-11-13
CLEVELAND 10114 114 8522 2020-11-13
CANADIAN 5095 24 4186 2020-11-13
PAYNE 3391 16 2897 2020-11-13
COMANCHE 3264 24 2658 2020-11-13
MUSKOGEE 3142 29 2353 2020-11-13
ROGERS 3065 57 2533 2020-11-13
GARFIELD 2915 31 2502 2020-11-13
POTTAWATOMIE 2650 21 2314 2020-11-13
WAGONER 2223 33 1980 2020-11-13
BRYAN 2191 17 1679 2020-11-13
TEXAS 2057 11 1857 2020-11-13
GRADY 1998 18 1692 2020-11-13
LE FLORE 1984 25 1740 2020-11-13
CREEK 1967 41 1625 2020-11-13
MCCURTAIN 1926 41 1602 2020-11-13
MCCLAIN 1806 16 1392 2020-11-13
CHEROKEE 1709 9 1383 2020-11-13
OSAGE 1624 17 1416 2020-11-13
WASHINGTON 1582 43 1367 2020-11-13
DELAWARE 1565 31 1264 2020-11-13
SEQUOYAH 1540 14 1264 2020-11-13
PITTSBURG 1534 21 1288 2020-11-13
OKMULGEE 1503 14 1254 2020-11-13
WOODWARD 1457 6 1305 2020-11-13
OTTAWA 1441 21 1272 2020-11-13
JACKSON 1402 20 1162 2020-11-13
CUSTER 1374 9 1126 2020-11-13
CADDO 1369 27 1147 2020-11-13
PONTOTOC 1315 8 918 2020-11-13
MAYES 1185 17 970 2020-11-13
KAY 1184 19 930 2020-11-13
CARTER 1146 13 917 2020-11-13
GARVIN 1112 8 799 2020-11-13
STEPHENS 1091 10 815 2020-11-13
LOGAN 1044 3 899 2020-11-13
BECKHAM 1043 16 914 2020-11-13
ADAIR 1024 13 768 2020-11-13
SEMINOLE 1022 7 834 2020-11-13
LINCOLN 1012 23 826 2020-11-13
CRAIG 751 2 645 2020-11-13
OKFUSKEE 722 11 553 2020-11-13
KINGFISHER 681 6 591 2020-11-13
MCINTOSH 644 12 518 2020-11-13
ATOKA 579 1 469 2020-11-13
CHOCTAW 569 2 483 2020-11-13
HASKELL 522 5 403 2020-11-13
HUGHES 482 7 409 2020-11-13
MARSHALL 457 2 322 2020-11-13
MURRAY 429 3 336 2020-11-13
PAWNEE 422 5 345 2020-11-13
JOHNSTON 406 4 306 2020-11-13
LOVE 369 1 297 2020-11-13
PUSHMATAHA 348 6 298 2020-11-13
NOWATA 326 4 269 2020-11-13
NOBLE 302 3 208 2020-11-13
MAJOR 299 2 209 2020-11-13
WOODS 286 1 203 2020-11-13
BLAINE 272 2 230 2020-11-13
LATIMER 263 3 225 2020-11-13
KIOWA 241 4 186 2020-11-13
WASHITA 238 2 188 2020-11-13
TILLMAN 223 4 162 2020-11-13
COAL 207 0 119 2020-11-13
GREER 186 8 147 2020-11-13
ALFALFA 162 0 137 2020-11-13
GRANT 155 3 121 2020-11-13
COTTON 135 3 108 2020-11-13
BEAVER 132 1 97 2020-11-13
DEWEY 122 1 92 2020-11-13
JEFFERSON 116 1 84 2020-11-13
HARPER 107 2 79 2020-11-13
ROGER MILLS 106 5 82 2020-11-13
HARMON 91 0 76 2020-11-13
ELLIS 61 0 36 2020-11-13
CIMARRON 48 0 39 2020-11-13
32 0 1 2020-11-13

Oklahoma per city 11.13.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 22985 212 18857 2020-11-13
TULSA 16733 162 14624 2020-11-13
EDMOND 5317 32 4238 2020-11-13
NORMAN 5253 64 4429 2020-11-13
BROKEN ARROW 5062 50 4251 2020-11-13
OTHER*** 3231 23 2726 2020-11-13
STILLWATER 2704 8 2346 2020-11-13
ENID 2667 32 2285 2020-11-13
YUKON 2564 9 2080 2020-11-13
LAWTON 2171 19 1713 2020-11-13
MOORE 1900 18 1535 2020-11-13
CLAREMORE 1842 49 1447 2020-11-13
GUYMON 1608 11 1461 2020-11-13
SHAWNEE 1587 18 1383 2020-11-13
OWASSO 1541 5 1277 2020-11-13
MUSKOGEE 1497 22 1100 2020-11-13
DURANT 1306 9 1006 2020-11-13
BARTLESVILLE 1283 38 1111 2020-11-13
TAHLEQUAH 1256 4 1021 2020-11-13
ALTUS 1211 19 1013 2020-11-13
MCALESTER 1126 19 969 2020-11-13
BIXBY 1120 5 929 2020-11-13
JENKS 1111 9 978 2020-11-13
EL RENO 1110 8 904 2020-11-13
ADA 1087 6 761 2020-11-13
TAFT 936 2 740 2020-11-13
CHICKASHA 931 11 805 2020-11-13
ARDMORE 918 10 736 2020-11-13
SAPULPA 895 16 742 2020-11-13
FORT SUPPLY 895 2 889 2020-11-13
SAND SPRINGS 862 7 691 2020-11-13
MIAMI 859 13 762 2020-11-13
PONCA CITY 839 13 681 2020-11-13
MUSTANG 812 4 681 2020-11-13
BROKEN BOW 728 25 626 2020-11-13
DUNCAN 716 5 548 2020-11-13
BETHANY 707 7 557 2020-11-13
CHOCTAW 707 6 579 2020-11-13
BLANCHARD 701 3 559 2020-11-13
CLINTON 684 2 555 2020-11-13
STILWELL 676 11 498 2020-11-13
IDABEL 648 9 503 2020-11-13
LEXINGTON 634 6 529 2020-11-13
VINITA 617 2 537 2020-11-13
COLLINSVILLE 613 3 478 2020-11-13
SALLISAW 611 4 503 2020-11-13
GLENPOOL 581 6 513 2020-11-13
GUTHRIE 579 0 499 2020-11-13
GROVE 574 20 480 2020-11-13
OKMULGEE 571 7 489 2020-11-13
ELK CITY 566 7 492 2020-11-13
POTEAU 563 6 487 2020-11-13
SEMINOLE 558 4 459 2020-11-13
WEATHERFORD 554 6 465 2020-11-13
SKIATOOK 531 8 451 2020-11-13
PURCELL 527 7 396 2020-11-13
COWETA 525 15 439 2020-11-13
HOMINY 525 2 501 2020-11-13
ANADARKO 513 10 421 2020-11-13
NEWCASTLE 476 4 389 2020-11-13
MCLOUD 467 1 421 2020-11-13
ATOKA 466 0 384 2020-11-13
WOODWARD 459 3 332 2020-11-13
HENRYETTA 456 7 366 2020-11-13
TUTTLE 447 5 352 2020-11-13
SAYRE 432 9 387 2020-11-13
PRYOR CREEK 398 9 318 2020-11-13
PAULS VALLEY 388 2 301 2020-11-13
HUGO 384 2 321 2020-11-13
WAGONER 382 6 322 2020-11-13
TECUMSEH 380 1 330 2020-11-13
JAY 379 2 309 2020-11-13
NOBLE 371 5 305 2020-11-13
CUSHING 363 3 299 2020-11-13
PIEDMONT 350 3 289 2020-11-13
MULDROW 343 3 296 2020-11-13
BOLEY 336 7 273 2020-11-13
HARRAH 333 4 264 2020-11-13
STIGLER 326 4 240 2020-11-13
HOLDENVILLE 317 4 281 2020-11-13
MADILL 307 1 209 2020-11-13
HEAVENER 303 7 276 2020-11-13
CHECOTAH 302 5 254 2020-11-13
EUFAULA 294 7 223 2020-11-13
KINGFISHER 293 1 256 2020-11-13
SPIRO 285 1 256 2020-11-13
BRISTOW 284 9 233 2020-11-13
SULPHUR 283 3 219 2020-11-13
WEWOKA 281 1 230 2020-11-13
FORT GIBSON 280 5 200 2020-11-13
MIDWEST CITY 267 8 208 2020-11-13
CALERA 256 1 210 2020-11-13
MARIETTA 254 0 194 2020-11-13
ALVA 251 1 177 2020-11-13
LOCUST GROVE 250 0 203 2020-11-13
WARR ACRES 248 1 205 2020-11-13
LINDSAY 248 2 169 2020-11-13
HINTON 242 0 217 2020-11-13
VIAN 239 3 187 2020-11-13
CATOOSA 228 2 190 2020-11-13
HENNESSEY 219 2 195 2020-11-13
CHANDLER 218 10 173 2020-11-13
AFTON 218 2 174 2020-11-13
OKEMAH 216 3 146 2020-11-13
SPENCER 211 2 166 2020-11-13
PRAGUE 210 0 168 2020-11-13
CHELSEA 210 3 184 2020-11-13
MARLOW 201 1 128 2020-11-13
MOUNDS 200 3 155 2020-11-13
TISHOMINGO 199 3 155 2020-11-13
SALINA 197 1 156 2020-11-13
ANTLERS 196 6 166 2020-11-13
NOWATA 194 3 166 2020-11-13
DEL CITY 189 0 151 2020-11-13
MEEKER 188 11 152 2020-11-13
CLEVELAND 185 3 161 2020-11-13
SPERRY 185 2 157 2020-11-13
FAIRVIEW 180 0 121 2020-11-13
MANNFORD 178 4 141 2020-11-13
WESTVILLE 177 2 131 2020-11-13
ROLAND 177 1 151 2020-11-13
WASHINGTON 169 0 131 2020-11-13
PAWHUSKA 167 2 122 2020-11-13
INOLA 166 3 147 2020-11-13
DEWEY 166 1 144 2020-11-13
ELGIN 165 1 114 2020-11-13
MORRIS 165 0 126 2020-11-13
PERKINS 163 3 130 2020-11-13
FREDERICK 159 4 119 2020-11-13
NICHOLS HILLS 159 0 135 2020-11-13
JONES 159 2 130 2020-11-13
WYNNEWOOD 158 1 112 2020-11-13
POCOLA 156 3 136 2020-11-13
HOOKER 155 0 139 2020-11-13
VALLIANT 154 3 135 2020-11-13
COALGATE 153 0 85 2020-11-13
HASKELL 152 1 117 2020-11-13
OOLOGAH 151 1 135 2020-11-13
PAWNEE 150 1 111 2020-11-13
HULBERT 149 2 108 2020-11-13
CHOUTEAU 149 6 122 2020-11-13
CACHE 148 1 111 2020-11-13
TALIHINA 148 6 122 2020-11-13
WISTER 147 1 130 2020-11-13
MANGUM 147 8 116 2020-11-13
KINGSTON 147 1 109 2020-11-13
BEGGS 144 0 127 2020-11-13
STRATFORD 143 0 100 2020-11-13
COMANCHE 133 3 107 2020-11-13
BLACKWELL 132 3 91 2020-11-13
KANSAS 130 4 108 2020-11-13
DAVIS 128 0 102 2020-11-13
COLCORD 128 1 101 2020-11-13
STROUD 128 0 109 2020-11-13
COMMERCE 126 2 113 2020-11-13
WILBURTON 124 1 106 2020-11-13
GORE 124 3 93 2020-11-13
WYANDOTTE 122 1 112 2020-11-13
PERRY 122 1 82 2020-11-13
LUTHER 120 2 94 2020-11-13
CADDO 119 0 90 2020-11-13
HOWE 118 0 112 2020-11-13
BOKCHITO 118 1 74 2020-11-13
CARNEGIE 113 2 86 2020-11-13
FAIRLAND 111 1 96 2020-11-13
COLBERT 110 5 89 2020-11-13
APACHE 110 2 93 2020-11-13
HOBART 110 2 93 2020-11-13
MEAD 110 1 80 2020-11-13
KONAWA 109 1 82 2020-11-13
NEWKIRK 109 1 79 2020-11-13
WATONGA 107 0 83 2020-11-13
WALTERS 104 1 84 2020-11-13
HAWORTH 103 2 85 2020-11-13
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 90 2020-11-13
KEOTA 99 0 84 2020-11-13
KELLYVILLE 97 2 83 2020-11-13
KIEFER 97 0 82 2020-11-13
BARNSDALL 96 2 85 2020-11-13
GOODWELL 94 0 84 2020-11-13
MAYSVILLE 93 3 61 2020-11-13
BINGER 92 9 68 2020-11-13
HARTSHORNE 91 0 76 2020-11-13
PADEN 89 0 77 2020-11-13
TEXHOMA 89 0 86 2020-11-13
TONKAWA 88 0 71 2020-11-13
OKARCHE 87 3 65 2020-11-13
LONE GROVE 87 1 73 2020-11-13
WARNER 86 0 64 2020-11-13
MINCO 85 0 69 2020-11-13
QUAPAW 85 2 72 2020-11-13
FORT COBB 85 0 82 2020-11-13
DRUMRIGHT 85 1 66 2020-11-13
ELMORE CITY 85 0 63 2020-11-13
HOLLIS 84 0 70 2020-11-13
CAMERON 83 0 75 2020-11-13
WAYNE 82 1 60 2020-11-13
BLAIR 81 0 65 2020-11-13
STONEWALL 79 1 48 2020-11-13
WELLSTON 78 0 70 2020-11-13
PORTER 78 1 63 2020-11-13
ARCADIA 78 0 61 2020-11-13
WETUMKA 77 1 62 2020-11-13
WATTS 76 0 62 2020-11-13
RED ROCK 76 1 59 2020-11-13
TALALA 75 0 63 2020-11-13
PORUM 74 1 51 2020-11-13
FLETCHER 74 1 60 2020-11-13
HYDRO 74 1 67 2020-11-13
ALEX 74 0 62 2020-11-13
BOKOSHE 73 0 63 2020-11-13
CRESCENT 72 1 62 2020-11-13
WILSON 70 0 57 2020-11-13
EARLSBORO 69 0 53 2020-11-13
HELENA 67 0 62 2020-11-13
ADAIR 67 0 51 2020-11-13
CEMENT 65 0 59 2020-11-13
QUINTON 64 0 51 2020-11-13
NEW CORDELL 64 0 47 2020-11-13
BEAVER 62 0 43 2020-11-13
YALE 62 2 53 2020-11-13
BENNINGTON 61 0 44 2020-11-13
BOSWELL 60 0 52 2020-11-13
PAOLI 60 1 41 2020-11-13
FORT TOWSON 60 0 55 2020-11-13
NINNEKAH 60 1 50 2020-11-13
WEBBERS FALLS 59 0 41 2020-11-13
WELEETKA 59 1 37 2020-11-13
BIG CABIN 57 2 42 2020-11-13
POND CREEK 56 0 42 2020-11-13
ALLEN 56 2 41 2020-11-13
MOORELAND 56 1 46 2020-11-13
BLUEJACKET 54 1 41 2020-11-13
RUSH SPRINGS 54 0 41 2020-11-13
ROFF 54 0 33 2020-11-13
WELCH 53 0 45 2020-11-13
CYRIL 52 1 37 2020-11-13
GARBER 52 0 47 2020-11-13
OKTAHA 50 0 40 2020-11-13
THOMAS 50 0 43 2020-11-13
OCHELATA 50 1 40 2020-11-13
TYRONE 50 0 38 2020-11-13
LAVERNE 49 0 35 2020-11-13
INDIAHOMA 49 1 33 2020-11-13
CALUMET 49 0 39 2020-11-13
SHADY POINT 48 0 36 2020-11-13
CASHION 48 0 39 2020-11-13
DAVENPORT 48 0 36 2020-11-13
GEARY 48 0 42 2020-11-13
CHEROKEE 47 0 38 2020-11-13
FAIRFAX 47 0 37 2020-11-13
GERONIMO 47 0 37 2020-11-13
CANTON 46 2 38 2020-11-13
LAHOMA 46 0 40 2020-11-13
RED OAK 46 0 42 2020-11-13
PANAMA 46 1 34 2020-11-13
DELAWARE 46 1 33 2020-11-13
WAUKOMIS 46 0 41 2020-11-13
COPAN 44 1 32 2020-11-13
BUFFALO 44 2 35 2020-11-13
RINGLING 44 0 35 2020-11-13
RAMONA 44 2 38 2020-11-13
SNYDER 44 1 26 2020-11-13
MORRISON 43 0 34 2020-11-13
SASAKWA 43 0 37 2020-11-13
CHEYENNE 43 1 37 2020-11-13
MILBURN 43 1 30 2020-11-13
RINGWOOD 42 0 28 2020-11-13
HAMMON 42 1 34 2020-11-13
WAURIKA 42 0 30 2020-11-13
DEWAR 42 0 37 2020-11-13
BURNS FLAT 41 1 37 2020-11-13
ARAPAHO 41 0 30 2020-11-13
OLUSTEE 41 0 31 2020-11-13
MCCURTAIN 41 1 34 2020-11-13
KIOWA 41 1 34 2020-11-13
ARKOMA 40 0 35 2020-11-13
MEDFORD 40 0 31 2020-11-13
ASHER 39 0 32 2020-11-13
GARVIN 39 0 32 2020-11-13
KREBS 39 1 32 2020-11-13
MAUD 39 0 33 2020-11-13
BILLINGS 39 1 17 2020-11-13
COUNCIL HILL 38 0 30 2020-11-13
GLENCOE 38 1 32 2020-11-13
WANETTE 38 0 32 2020-11-13
SPAVINAW 38 0 34 2020-11-13
THACKERVILLE 37 0 31 2020-11-13
DOVER 37 0 37 2020-11-13
CLAYTON 37 0 29 2020-11-13
JENNINGS 36 1 30 2020-11-13
CANEY 36 0 25 2020-11-13
SOPER 36 0 31 2020-11-13
OKEENE 36 0 34 2020-11-13
LEEDEY 36 1 30 2020-11-13
BOISE CITY 35 0 30 2020-11-13
LOOKEBA 34 2 24 2020-11-13
CANUTE 34 0 26 2020-11-13
GRACEMONT 34 1 31 2020-11-13
GRANITE 34 0 27 2020-11-13
VERDEN 34 0 31 2020-11-13
SEILING 34 0 23 2020-11-13
SHATTUCK 33 0 14 2020-11-13
GANS 33 0 27 2020-11-13
AMBER 32 0 31 2020-11-13
DEPEW 31 1 27 2020-11-13
MOUNTAIN VIEW 31 1 21 2020-11-13
TIPTON 31 0 24 2020-11-13
CARNEY 31 0 27 2020-11-13
MANNSVILLE 29 0 23 2020-11-13
OILTON 29 1 24 2020-11-13
RIPLEY 29 0 25 2020-11-13
RATTAN 29 0 25 2020-11-13
BRAGGS 28 0 22 2020-11-13
TERLTON 28 0 23 2020-11-13
UNION CITY 27 0 25 2020-11-13
RAVIA 27 0 19 2020-11-13
VELMA 27 1 24 2020-11-13
MILL CREEK 26 0 19 2020-11-13
HEALDTON 26 1 15 2020-11-13
GRANDFIELD 26 0 16 2020-11-13
ACHILLE 25 0 21 2020-11-13
LEHIGH 25 0 17 2020-11-13
KINTA 25 0 21 2020-11-13
KAW CITY 25 1 18 2020-11-13
DUSTIN 25 0 11 2020-11-13
HAILEYVILLE 25 0 21 2020-11-13
WHITEFIELD 25 0 20 2020-11-13
SAVANNA 25 0 18 2020-11-13
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-13
MARBLE CITY 24 0 15 2020-11-13
CROWDER 24 0 13 2020-11-13
OAKS 23 1 19 2020-11-13
AGRA 23 1 19 2020-11-13
CLEO SPRINGS 23 0 14 2020-11-13
TUPELO 23 0 10 2020-11-13
CORN 22 0 19 2020-11-13
ERICK 22 0 21 2020-11-13
WAKITA 22 2 19 2020-11-13
CANADIAN 22 0 18 2020-11-13
BYARS 21 0 14 2020-11-13
POCASSET 21 0 20 2020-11-13
COVINGTON 21 0 17 2020-11-13
PITTSBURG 21 0 19 2020-11-13
OPTIMA 20 0 18 2020-11-13
SPRINGER 20 1 18 2020-11-13
COYLE 20 0 15 2020-11-13
SENTINEL 20 0 17 2020-11-13
VICI 20 0 16 2020-11-13
KENEFIC 20 0 15 2020-11-13
SCHULTER 20 0 18 2020-11-13
KETCHUM 20 0 16 2020-11-13
HANNA 20 0 19 2020-11-13
RYAN 20 0 12 2020-11-13
WANN 19 0 15 2020-11-13
FOSS 19 0 14 2020-11-13
TRYON 19 0 14 2020-11-13
STUART 19 0 17 2020-11-13
HARDESTY 18 0 15 2020-11-13
LENAPAH 18 0 17 2020-11-13
AMES 18 0 16 2020-11-13
INDIANOLA 18 0 9 2020-11-13
TEMPLE 18 2 14 2020-11-13
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-11-13
LANGSTON 17 0 17 2020-11-13
STERLING 17 0 15 2020-11-13
BUTLER 17 0 10 2020-11-13
CALVIN 16 1 13 2020-11-13
STRINGTOWN 16 1 9 2020-11-13
WAYNOKA 16 0 12 2020-11-13
MENO 16 0 13 2020-11-13
TALOGA 15 0 9 2020-11-13
KREMLIN 15 0 12 2020-11-13
CASTLE 15 0 14 2020-11-13
AVANT 15 0 11 2020-11-13
PRUE 15 0 12 2020-11-13
FARGO 15 0 14 2020-11-13
LONGDALE 15 0 13 2020-11-13
BOYNTON 15 0 13 2020-11-13
LONE WOLF 15 0 13 2020-11-13
NASH 15 0 14 2020-11-13
SAWYER 14 0 11 2020-11-13
FOSTER 14 0 12 2020-11-13
BURBANK 14 0 10 2020-11-13
SPARKS 14 0 12 2020-11-13
GAGE 13 0 8 2020-11-13
BURLINGTON 13 0 13 2020-11-13
ELDORADO 13 0 11 2020-11-13
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-13
RATLIFF CITY 13 0 10 2020-11-13
DILL CITY 13 0 11 2020-11-13
MULHALL 13 0 11 2020-11-13
ROOSEVELT 13 0 12 2020-11-13
ROCKY 13 0 11 2020-11-13
SHIDLER 12 0 10 2020-11-13
FRANCIS 12 0 6 2020-11-13
OSAGE 12 0 10 2020-11-13
REYDON 12 0 9 2020-11-13
CUSTER CITY 12 0 9 2020-11-13
LAMONT 12 0 10 2020-11-13
RANDLETT 11 0 9 2020-11-13
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-13
DIBBLE 11 0 9 2020-11-13
GOTEBO 11 0 9 2020-11-13
ALINE 11 0 2 2020-11-13
CHATTANOOGA 11 0 8 2020-11-13
BERNICE 11 0 10 2020-11-13
ORLANDO 11 0 9 2020-11-13
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-13
MARTHA 10 0 7 2020-11-13
WAPANUCKA 10 0 7 2020-11-13
SHARON 10 0 5 2020-11-13
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-13
CARTER 10 0 8 2020-11-13
RALSTON 9 0 8 2020-11-13
GOLDSBY 9 0 7 2020-11-13
DRUMMOND 9 0 6 2020-11-13
ALDERSON 9 0 7 2020-11-13
FORGAN 9 0 6 2020-11-13
BESSIE 9 1 5 2020-11-13
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 9 0 6 2020-11-13
FAXON 8 0 7 2020-11-13
MARLAND 8 0 5 2020-11-13
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-13
FITZHUGH 8 0 7 2020-11-13
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-13
CARMEN 8 0 6 2020-11-13
WYNONA 8 0 6 2020-11-13
MARSHALL 8 0 6 2020-11-13
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-13
KEYES 7 0 3 2020-11-13
BOWLEGS 7 0 6 2020-11-13
MILLERTON 7 0 6 2020-11-13
TERRAL 7 1 5 2020-11-13
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-13
FREEDOM 7 0 5 2020-11-13
MOUNTAIN PARK 6 0 4 2020-11-13
HASTINGS 6 0 4 2020-11-13
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-13
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-13
NICOMA PARK 6 0 1 2020-11-13
LOCO 6 0 6 2020-11-13
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-13
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-13
GOLTRY 5 0 4 2020-11-13
ARNETT 4 0 4 2020-11-13
EAKLY 4 0 2 2020-11-13
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-13
COLONY 4 0 2 2020-11-13
DACOMA 4 0 1 2020-11-13
DEER CREEK 4 1 1 2020-11-13
DEVOL 3 0 3 2020-11-13
WILLOW 3 0 2 2020-11-13
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-13
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-13
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-13
WAINWRIGHT 3 0 1 2020-11-13
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-13
MEDICINE PARK 3 0 3 2020-11-13
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-13
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-13
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 1 2020-11-13
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-13
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-13
BRAMAN 2 0 1 2020-11-13
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-13
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-13
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-13
MANITOU 2 0 0 2020-11-13
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-13
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-13
CROMWELL 2 0 2 2020-11-13
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-13
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-13
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-13
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-13
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-13
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-13
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-13
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-13
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-13
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-13
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-13
DAVIDSON 1 0 0 2020-11-13

